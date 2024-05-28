India leg of 2024 MotoGP season cancelled

The India leg of MotoGP will not be held this year with the September 20-22 event cancelled. The Indian leg though is likely to be part of the next season with the race shifted to March 2025 to avoid the harsh summer conditions. MotoGP riders during a qualifing round of the Indian MotoGP Grand Prix at the Buddh International Circuit in Greater Noida, Uttar Pradesh, India(Rahul Singh)

The inaugural edition of the Indian Grand Prix held at Greater Noida’s Buddh International Circuit in September 2023 was shortened by three laps after riders complained of heat and humidity. While many race marshals fainted in the heat, Spain’s current championship leader Jorge Martin caused last lap drama by unzipping his suit due to dehydration.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

“The decision (to cancel the September race) was taken jointly by Dorna (MotoGP’s commercial rights holder), (hosts) Uttar Pradesh government and us,” Pushkar Nath Srivastava, COO of promoters Fairstreet Sports, said on Tuesday.

The decision was taken on Monday. The MotoGP race is expected to return to India in March next year when the weather will be much cooler in Delhi NCR.

There were discussions whether to push back this season’s race to November and return to India again in March, but holding two races within four months was seen as not viable.

The provisional calendar for 2025 will be released in June-July.

The Indian GP was in the news earlier with reports of a delay by the promoters in fulfilling the financial obligations pertaining to the 2023 race. The Uttar Pradesh government recently stepped in with its investment wing – Invest UP – coming on board as partner.

Srivastava said: “The rights fee has been fully sorted. Change of dates and fees are not connected at all.”

The current season was to have 22 races – it commenced in Qatar on March 10 and is scheduled to end in Valencia on November 17 – but has been shortened by two. The Argentina leg has also been cancelled, while the Kazakhstan race has been postponed. India was supposed to be the 14th round.

Fairstreet Sports and Dorna have a seven-year contract for the India race. Only 58,000 spectators attended the main race last year, half the capacity of the BIC.