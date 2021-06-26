Home / Sports / Others / Indian archer Abhishek Verma clinches historic gold at World Cup
Archery generic image(Getty Images)
Archery generic image(Getty Images)
others

Indian archer Abhishek Verma clinches historic gold at World Cup

  • Abhishek emerged victorious after beating USA's Kris Schaff in a shoot-off to win the gold medal.
READ FULL STORY
ANI |
PUBLISHED ON JUN 26, 2021 08:53 PM IST

Indian archer Abhishek Verma clinched his first individual World Cup gold in the Archery World Cup Stage three in Paris on Saturday.

Abhishek emerged victorious after beating USA's Kris Schaff in a shoot-off to win the gold medal.

"Compound #archer @archer_abhishek won his first individual World Cup as he emerged victorious at the Archery World Cup Stage 3 in Paris after beating USA's Kris Schaff in a shoot-off. Many congratulations!" Sports Authority of India (SAI) tweeted.

Last week, the Indian women's recurve archery team failed to earn a Tokyo 2020 quota after an early exit at the final Olympic qualifier in Paris.

The Indian trio went down 6-0 to Colombia in the round of 16 despite making an impressive start to the day.In the qualification round, India and Mexico, the two favourites, lived up to the expectations and fought for every point.

The Mexican team of Aida Roman, Alejandra Valencia and Ana Vazquez pipped the Indians by one point after the end of the qualifiers.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close
TRENDING NEWS
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.