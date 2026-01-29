Indian pros need killer instinct to succeed overseas: Atwal

New Delhi: Arjun Atwal knows a thing or two about winning. The trailblazing Indian golfer remains the only one from the country to have won on the US PGA Tour (2010) besides winning thrice on the European Tour (now known as DP World Tour) and eight times on the Asian Tour. Now 52, the grizzled veteran who currently turns out on the senior tour, finds himself at the vantage point to dispassionately analyse the state of Indian golf.

Over the years, as India’s PGTI Tour has become richer and the domestic competitions have been unprecedentedly incentivised, Indian wins on international tours have paradoxically vanished. India’s last victory of note on the European Tour came in 2018 when Shubhankar Sharma won the Maybank Championship in Kuala Lumpur while the last time Hero Indian Open, the marquee event on home soil, saw an Indian lift the trophy was in 2017 when SSP Chawrasia prevailed by seven shots.

Atwal, who in his younger years formed the holy trinity of Indian men’s golf along with Jyoti Randhawa and Jeev Milkha Singh, believes Indian pros have what it takes to win on international tours despite the prolonged lull.

“Skill-wise, I don’t see a major problem with Indian boys. Golf has become very power-oriented and modern golf demands a well-rounded allround game. It’s tough but achievable. The real test is mental. European and PGA Tours are tough and allow you very little time to recover. It is important to win early in the season and quickly develop a winning habit. Fifteen years without an Indian win on the PGA Tour is a long, long time. It’s about time we have an Indian winner on the tour,” Atwal said.

That’s easier said than done, considering there’s no Indian on the PGA Tour currently. Anirban Lahiri, the last Indian competing on PGA, moved to LIV Tour in 2022 after a seven-year stint in the US. On the DP World Tour, Shubhankar Sharma has been the lone constant for about a decade. He will be joined by Yuvraj Sandhu this year who has earned his season’s card after topping the PGTI Order of Merit in 2025 that saw him win seven titles on home soil.

The Asian Tour has been the biggest casualty following PGTI’s strategic partnership with DP World Tour with the events having significantly dried up. India’s last win on the Asian Tour came in 2023 through Gaganjeet Bhullar who has now chosen the rebel IGPL over PGTI.

“It is unfortunate. I don’t like the in-fighting among tours. In my time, we had the freedom to play on any tour we wanted. That’s how we grew and developed as golfers. I do feel our guys should have taken the baton from people like Jeev, Jyoti and myself, and taken the performances a notch higher. That hasn’t happened, but it’s not for the want of talent. It’s more to do with mental strength and preparation. We need some killer instinct. You ought to dream big, give yourself limitless ambition,” Atwal, who is set to be named the brand ambassador of the upcoming 72 The League (Feb 21-March 6) — PGTI’s golf league — said.

“I’m coming back to India to share my knowledge with the youngsters. I want to teach them the importance of thinking differently. If we are able to do that, we can make some real good champions. I like the way Veer Ahlawat and Yuvraj Sandhu are shaping up and I have high hopes from them,” added Atwal who also plans to launch his academies in India in near future.

League the way forward?

PGTI, which held 36 pro events in 2025, gave away a record ₹35 crore in prize money, up from ₹24 crore last year. Besides Sandhu, Delhi youngster Shaurya Bhattacharya, only in his second year as a professional, impressed with 14 top-10s, including two wins and earnings in excess of ₹1 crore.

“PGTI is doing what it can, but I feel the league is the way forward. The concept has worked wonders in cricket, and although golf is a completely different market, I feel 72 The League will do a world of good for Indian golf. It will bring a lot of interest from corporates and sponsors to the sport and has the potential to open new revenue streams for golf and golfers,” Atwal said.

The inaugural season of the league will be played across three courses in Delhi-NCR — Classic Golf & Country Club, Jaypee Greens and Qutab Golf Course and will feature six franchises. Atwal, who is based in Florida, will be in India for the duration of the league and will look to “holistically mentor” Indian golfers.