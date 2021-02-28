IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Sports / Others / Indian shooters disappoint in skeet mixed team event of ISSF Shotgun WC
File photo of ISSF World Cup.(File)
File photo of ISSF World Cup.(File)
others

Indian shooters disappoint in skeet mixed team event of ISSF Shotgun WC

The second Indian duo of Ganemat and Angad shot 134 to finish in the 10th spot. Russia team two won the gold in the event beating Poland team two 35-31 in the final
READ FULL STORY
PTI, Cairo
UPDATED ON FEB 28, 2021 03:30 PM IST

Indian shooters drew a blank in the skeet mixed team competition at the ISSF Shotgun World Cup with the pairs of Parinaaz Dhaliwal and Mairaj Ahmad Khan and Ganemat Sekhon and Angad Bajwa finishing seventh and 10th respectively.

Parinaaz and Mairaj finished with a combined effort of 137 out of 150 in the qualification round. Russia team one and the Czech Republic made it to the bronze medal match with scores of 138 on Saturday.

The second Indian duo of Ganemat and Angad shot 134 to finish in the 10th spot. Russia team two won the gold in the event beating Poland team two 35-31 in the final.

The Russian teams swept all three golds medals in the skeet team competition to occupy the top spot in the medals tally.

India picked up one bronze medal in the men's team event of the skeet discipline, which concluded on Saturday.

In all, 10 nations, including India have won medals so far. After a day's break, the trap competitions will start on Monday.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close
Archery generic image(Getty Images)
Archery generic image(Getty Images)
others

Gold for Rakesh, mixed doubles pair in Fazza world ranking tournament

PTI, Dubai
PUBLISHED ON FEB 28, 2021 04:28 PM IST
  • Indian para archer Rakesh Kumar stood on top of the podium in the Compound event while the pair of Harvinder Singh and Pooja grabbed gold in the recurve mixed team event
READ FULL STORY
Close
File image of Nishad Kumar.(Twitter/PCI)
File image of Nishad Kumar.(Twitter/PCI)
others

Para athlete Nishad Kumar tests positive for COVID-19

PTI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 28, 2021 03:33 PM IST
Nishad Kumar had won a gold medal in the men's high jump T46/47 event at the Fazza World Para Athletics Grand Prix that was recently held in Dubai.
READ FULL STORY
Close
File photo of ISSF World Cup.(File)
File photo of ISSF World Cup.(File)
others

Indian shooters disappoint in skeet mixed team event of ISSF Shotgun WC

PTI, Cairo
UPDATED ON FEB 28, 2021 03:30 PM IST
The second Indian duo of Ganemat and Angad shot 134 to finish in the 10th spot. Russia team two won the gold in the event beating Poland team two 35-31 in the final
READ FULL STORY
Close
Generic image of a shooter holding a shotgun. (Getty Images)
Generic image of a shooter holding a shotgun. (Getty Images)
others

Indian shotgun coach tests positive for Covid-19 in Cairo

PTI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 28, 2021 02:09 PM IST
  • The coach had been immediately isolated after returning positive for the virus.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Canelo Alvarez (L) reacts after knocking out Josesito Lopez during their WBC super welterweight title fight at MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. AFP photo
Canelo Alvarez (L) reacts after knocking out Josesito Lopez during their WBC super welterweight title fight at MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. AFP photo
others

Canelo Alvarez continues to cement legacy, outclasses Yildirim to retain titles

AP, Miami Gardens
PUBLISHED ON FEB 28, 2021 11:32 AM IST
  • Alvarez, of Mexico, dropped the Turkish challenger with a left right combination to the head midway through the third round. Alvarez followed with additional combinations, pinning Yildirim on the ropes.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) gestures in the first half against the Portland Trail Blazers at Staples Center.(USA TODAY Sports)
Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) gestures in the first half against the Portland Trail Blazers at Staples Center.(USA TODAY Sports)
others

LeBron James rejects Zlatan''s criticism of activist athletes

PTI, Los Angeles
PUBLISHED ON FEB 28, 2021 09:05 AM IST
The Los Angeles Lakers superstar also pointed out that Ibrahimovic clearly didn't feel the same way about spotlighting social injustices when the soccer great called out racism in his native Sweden just three years ago.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Skydiver Sajid Chougle
Skydiver Sajid Chougle
others

Excuse me while I kiss the sky

By Rutvick Mehta, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON FEB 28, 2021 08:13 AM IST
Meet skydiver Sajid Chougle, who explains what it was like to fly again after being chained to the ground for most of 2020
READ FULL STORY
Close
Deepak Kumar with national coach Jai Patil at Strandja Memorial, Sofia.(Special Arrangement)
Deepak Kumar with national coach Jai Patil at Strandja Memorial, Sofia.(Special Arrangement)
others

Boxer Deepak Bhoria shakes off harsh life, makes ring craft count

By Avishek Roy
PUBLISHED ON FEB 27, 2021 10:56 PM IST
The Haryana boxer from a humble background beat the Olympic champion before finishing runner-up at the Strandja Memorial Cup in Sofia.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Hockey - Representational Image(Getty Images)
Hockey - Representational Image(Getty Images)
others

India hockey team faces hosts Germany in post-pandemic re-build

By Rutvick Mehta
UPDATED ON FEB 27, 2021 10:29 PM IST
As they prepare for the Tokyo Olympics, the Graham Reid-coached side will have to make up for a year without any competitive games.
READ FULL STORY
Close
File photo of Karni Singh Shooting range(HT Photo)
File photo of Karni Singh Shooting range(HT Photo)
others

Seven days quarantine for Delhi World Cup-bound UK shooters

PTI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 27, 2021 09:19 PM IST
A source close to the National Rifle Association of India (NRAI) said that the federation has got a positive feedback from the concerned authorities after it had requested for seven days hard quarantine for the shooters from UK.
READ FULL STORY
Close
PKL generic image(ANI)
PKL generic image(ANI)
others

Mashal Sports issues ITT to auction Pro Kabaddi League media rights

ANI, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON FEB 27, 2021 08:53 PM IST
  • Sports management company Mashal Sports will conduct an open market media rights auction for five Pro Kabaddi League seasons to be held during 2021 - 2025.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Aditi Ashok in action(Getty Images)
Aditi Ashok in action(Getty Images)
others

Aditi ensures weekend action at Gainbridge LPGA

PTI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 27, 2021 02:52 PM IST
With rounds of 74 and 71, Aditi is now T-57 as Lydia Ko, playing at her home course club, Lake Nona Golf & Country Club continued to lead, reaching 10-under after 36 holes.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Mairaj Ahmad Khan (IND) of India competes as Luigi Lodde (ITA) of Italy watches. Khan failed to qualify for the skeet final. ((REUTERS))
Mairaj Ahmad Khan (IND) of India competes as Luigi Lodde (ITA) of Italy watches. Khan failed to qualify for the skeet final. ((REUTERS))
others

Indian men's skeet team wins bronze in ISSF World Cup

PTI, Cairo
PUBLISHED ON FEB 27, 2021 09:26 AM IST
The Indians beat the Kazakhstan team of David Pochivalov, Eduard Yechshenko and Alexandr Mukhamediyev 6-2 in the bronze medal match on the third competition day of the International Shooting Sport Federation tournament.
READ FULL STORY
Close
FILE PHOTO: Tiger Woods.(REUTERS)
FILE PHOTO: Tiger Woods.(REUTERS)
others

Tiger Woods in recovery after additional 'procedures'

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON FEB 27, 2021 08:18 AM IST
Woods' Twitter account posted Friday evening, "Tiger has moved to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center and received follow-up procedures on his injuries this morning. The procedures were successful, and he is now recovering and in good spirits.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Indian boxer Deepak Kumar(HT Photo)
Indian boxer Deepak Kumar(HT Photo)
others

Deepak stuns Olympic champion, enter final at 72nd Strandja Memorial Tournament

By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON FEB 26, 2021 08:29 PM IST
With this sensational victory, Deepak has secured a place in the final and will aim to clinch the gold medal.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
nerolac
nerolac
nerolac
nerolac