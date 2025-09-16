India’s javelin might in focus as Neeraj begins title defence

New Delhi: Two years back in Budapest, when Neeraj Chopra, Manu DP, and Kishore Jena competed at the World Championships, it marked a significant landmark in Indian athletics for it gave the world the first signs of the depth that Indian men’s javelin possesses. Come Wednesday, four Indians will be in action in Tokyo despite Jena and Manu having fallen off the radar. While Jena has been struggling with his left ankle since his silver-winning effort at the Hangzhou Asian Games in 2023, Manu is serving a four-year doping ban. Four Indians including Neeraj Chopra will feature in the men’s javelin throw qualification round at the World Championships in Tokyo on Wednesday. (REUTERS)

Two-time Olympic medallist Chopra has earned a wildcard entry by virtue of being the defending champion. The other three Indians who’ll be in action are Sachin Yadav, Rohit Yadav, and Yash Vir Singh. All four Indians have registered their personal best throws this year itself, an indication of their form coming into the big event.

Rohit had qualified for the 2023 Worlds as well but a ligament tear in his right elbow meant he was forced to skip the tournament. This time, he just about made the squad on rankings, thanks to a PB of 83.65m at last month’s Inter State Championship in Chennai. Rohit was also impressive at the World Athletics Bronze Level Continental Tour meet in Bhubaneswar where he ended fourth (80.35m) but his opening throw, deemed foul, seemed to have sailed above 84m.

Sachin, meanwhile, has emerged as one of the brightest javelin talents in recent times. Tall and burly, Sachin relies on his arm strength to deliver big throws. The 25-year-old UP Police constable will hope to go beyond his PB of 85.16m that helped him to a silver at the Asian Championships earlier this year. Yash Vir, who crossed the 80m mark after a three-year hiatus this May, would like to give a good account of himself.

The attention, however, will be firmly on Chopra who faces a stacked field in the Japanese capital. The 37 competitors have been divided into two groups with Sachin and Chopra having to contend with Julian Weber, Keshorn Walcott and Jakub Vadlejch in Group A. The other two Indians are in Group B alongside Olympic champion Arshad Nadeem, Anderson Peters and Luiz Mauricio da Silva.

The automatic qualification mark for the final is set at 84.50m which shouldn’t be a problem for Chopra. At least 12 men will make the final, and if more than 12 athletes throw farther, all of them will advance.