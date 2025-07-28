IOA calls SGM on August 13

New Delhi: The Indian Olympic Association (IOA) has called a Special General Meeting to be held on August 13, seeking the approval of members to submit a bid for hosting the 2030 Commonwealth Games. IOA President P.T. Usha talks with Chief Executive Officer Raghuram Iyer during a joint press conference in New Delhi. (AP)

The SGM notice has been issued by CEO Raghuram Iyer, whose appointment was ratified last week after a long internal tussle. This is the first notice to be issued by Iyer.

He has listed three agenda items for the meeting. It includes “approval to submit a bid to Commonwealth Sport (federation) for hosting the 2030 Commonwealth Games in India, including any incidental actions therewith.”

The other agenda is the consideration and passing of audited statement of accounts for the financial year 2023-24 and the appointment of statutory auditor for financial year 2024-25.

India has formally submitted its bid to host the 2030 Commonwealth Games in Ahmedabad, which will prepare the ground for the 2036 Olympics that India is bidding to host. An Indian delegation led by IOA president PT Usha met Commonwealth Sport officials in London in June to discuss the bidding process.

The CWG 2030 host is likely to be announced at the end of the year.

“A number of countries have expressed interest for CWG 2030 and it’s an ongoing process,” according to CGF Sports Committee member Lt Gen (retd.) Harpal Singh, who is also an IOA executive committee member.

“There is a general assembly in the last week of November in Glasgow where hopefully there will be an announcement of 2030 host in line with the CWG reset programme,” he told a media interaction on Thursday. New Delhi staged the 2010 CWG.

The 2026 CWG is being held in Glasgow with a curtailed sports programme.

“After Australia (Victoria) pulled out of the 2026 Games, a lot of debate went on the reset of CWG. A four-member committee was made. We are working on giving it. Sports programme for 2030 will be based on long term legacy, sustainability, flexibility in terms of regional appeal and host nations. We are hopeful and optimistic that the 2030 Games will come to India,” he added.

With the infighting in IOA resolved, the pending financial bills will be taken up for approval.

The national federations – two representatives with one vote each, the IOC member in India, two representatives of the Athletes Commission and eight representing Sportspersons of Outstanding Merit will have the right to vote, as per IOA constitution.

“Representatives of Associate Members (State/UT Olympic Associations), Sports Control Board, besides other NSFs not mentioned in article 10.1 may also attend the SGM but shall not have a right to vote.”

The names of the representatives will have to be sent to the IOA by August 5.

This is the first SGM called since the meeting of October 25 last year which was put off due to the standoff between Usha and the EC members.