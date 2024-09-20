IOA EC member questions Usha’s election as president

New Delhi: The turmoil within the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) has only intensified with president PT Usha and members of the executive committee trading charges against each other over holding positions in violation of the IOA constitution and Sports Code. PT Usha became president of the Indian Olympic Association in December, 2022. (PTI)

Usha had sent notices to five EC members on September 10 on the basis of a complaint that they were occupying posts in IOA in breach of the Sports Code. Replying to the charges, vice-president and EC member Rajlaxmi Singh Deo has now hit back at Usha, questioning her election as IOA president. It has been learnt that she has the backing of other EC members.

“You may be aware that your ‘Proposer’ and ‘Seconder’ for your nomination as President were not ratified or approved by the General Body of IOA, therefore your election as president of the Indian Olympic Association is strictly questionable,” Rajlaxmi Deo wrote to Usha on Thursday in a letter, a copy of which is with HT.

She referred to the IOA Constitution (Art 3.7 & 3.8) that lays down the process for the nomination and election of the Sportsperson of Outstanding Merit (SOM) to the EC of IOA, alleging that Usha’s election as president of IOA is “illegal.” “Your response in this regard is invited for sharing the same with the EC as well as all concerned,” she wrote, marking a copy to Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya, and Jerome Poivey of NOC Relations Department, International Olympic Committee.

Usha was among the eight SOM selected by the Athletes Commission as voting members of the IOA General Assembly. She became president of IOA in December 2022. IOA is facing a crisis with Usha and the majority of the 15-member executive council opposing each other. The bone of contention is the appointment of CEO Raghu Ram Iyer in January. The tussle has escalated after the Paris Olympics and it is severely impacting functioning of the body.

Besides Rajlaxmi Deo, EC members Ajay Patel, Sahdev Yadav, Bhupinder Singh Bajwa and Alaknanda Ashok have been singled out by a complainant for holding positions in IOA EC in breach of Sports Code.

Rajlaxmi Deo also called it unfortunate that Usha has taken cognizance of an ‘anonymous’ letter, and emphasised that due process has been followed in appointment of EC members.

“Prior to sending out the letter to targeted members of the EC, the veracity of the complainant should have been investigated by you and not accused the members of being ineligible for election as members of EC of IOA. This act of yours is of malicious intent, to stifle the voices of said members who have repeatedly pointed out and objected to the blatant and constant violation of the IOA constitution by you,” she wrote.