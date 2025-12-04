IPBL: Chennai Super Warriors enter playoffs, Lucknow-Gurgaon in 3-3 draw

Chennai Super Warriors’ Aman Patel in action. (HT) Chennai Super Warriors became the first team to confirm a playoff spot in the Indian Pickleball League New Delhi: Chennai Super Warriors became the first team to confirm a playoff spot in the Indian Pickleball League, beating Bengaluru Blasters 4-2 here on Thursday after Lucknow Leopards and Capital Warriors Gurgaon played out a 3-3 draw.

Phuc Huynh gave Bengaluru the ideal launch, outlasting Aman Patel 15–13 in men’s singles. Chennai steadied through Mitchell Hargreaves and Harsh Mehta, who edged Huynh and Arjun Singh 15–12.

Roos van Reek then raced to a 15–5 win over Pei Chuan Kao before Bengaluru won the women’s doubles to draw level at 2-2. Chennai surged in the Grand Rally and closed out a dominant 21–10 finish to record their fourth straight win.

In the other match, Lucknow sped to an early lead through Ryler DeHeart who defeated Arik Badami 15–5. Gurgaon hit back in men’s doubles, the pair of Stavya Bhasin and Jack Munro registering a 15–10 win before Emilia Schmidt snapped back from Mihika Yadav’s early baseline stunners to take the women’s singles 15–8.

Schmidt and Naimi Mehta extended Gurgaon’s advantage with a composed 15–12 win in the women’s doubles, leaving Lucknow needing the Grand Rally to salvage a draw—and they delivered. Shelby Bates ignited the charge with two audacious winners, an around-the-net forehand followed by a soaring backcourt lob in a decisive 21–12 finish.

Later, Mumbai Smashers’ hopes of advancing to playoffs were jolted with a 4-2 loss to Hyderabad Royals. Mumbai went 2-0 up after winning the men’s singles and men’s doubles matches but Hyderabad took the women’s singles and women’s doubles to draw level.

Hyderabad raced ahead in the Grand Rally, holding firm amid Mumbai’s late charge to win 21-17, to complete the comeback.

Chasing playoff spots, Mumbai Smashers face Capital Warriors Gurgaon, Bengaluru Blasters take on Hyderabad Royals, and the already qualified Chennai Super Warriors meet Lucknow Leopards in their respective final league stage ties on Friday.