Ireland consigns Wales to another rugby loss with 27-18 win to stay on course for Six Nations title

CARDIFF, Wales — Ireland condemned Wales to a record-extending 15th straight rugby loss after overcoming a 20-minute red card to rally for a 27-18 win and stay on course for an unprecedented third straight Six Nations title on Saturday. HT Image

One of the tournament’s great matches swung on a yellow card to Ireland center Garry Ringrose, for delivering a head-on-head tackle, that was later upgraded to a red card.

That meant the Irish had to play with 14 men for a total of 20 minutes either side of halftime, during which time Wales scored 15 points to take an 18-13 lead.

Ireland was restored to a full complement of players in the 52nd minute and didn’t concede a point after that, with fullback Jamie Osborne scoring a try and flyhalf Sam Prendergast kicking three penalties.

There was plenty of drama in an instant Six Nations classic, however, the high point being in the 73rd minute — with the score at 24-18 — when Wales winger Ellis Mee appeared to ground for a try in the left corner.

Wales would have taken the lead by adding a conversion but didn’t even take one, with the try ruled out for a knock-on.

Ireland has opened with three straight wins — the first two were against England and Scotland — as it looks to make history, with no team having ever won the title outright three successive time in its 142-year history.

For the Welsh, another loss — they've had only them since 2023 — but an improved performance under interim coach Matt Sherratt, who took over after Warren Gatland's departure following a loss to Italy in Round 2.

