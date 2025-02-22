Menu Explore
Ireland consigns Wales to another rugby loss with 27-18 win to stay on course for Six Nations title

AP |
Feb 22, 2025 09:55 PM IST

CARDIFF, Wales — Ireland condemned Wales to a record-extending 15th straight rugby loss after overcoming a 20-minute red card to rally for a 27-18 win and stay on course for an unprecedented third straight Six Nations title on Saturday.

HT Image
HT Image

One of the tournament’s great matches swung on a yellow card to Ireland center Garry Ringrose, for delivering a head-on-head tackle, that was later upgraded to a red card.

That meant the Irish had to play with 14 men for a total of 20 minutes either side of halftime, during which time Wales scored 15 points to take an 18-13 lead.

Ireland was restored to a full complement of players in the 52nd minute and didn’t concede a point after that, with fullback Jamie Osborne scoring a try and flyhalf Sam Prendergast kicking three penalties.

There was plenty of drama in an instant Six Nations classic, however, the high point being in the 73rd minute — with the score at 24-18 — when Wales winger Ellis Mee appeared to ground for a try in the left corner.

Wales would have taken the lead by adding a conversion but didn’t even take one, with the try ruled out for a knock-on.

Ireland has opened with three straight wins — the first two were against England and Scotland — as it looks to make history, with no team having ever won the title outright three successive time in its 142-year history.

For the Welsh, another loss — they've had only them since 2023 — but an improved performance under interim coach Matt Sherratt, who took over after Warren Gatland's departure following a loss to Italy in Round 2.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

Stay updated with the latest sports news, including latest headlines and updates from the Olympics 2024, where Indian athletes will compete for glory in Paris. Catch all the action from tennis Grand Slam tournaments, follow your favourite football teams and players with the latest match results, and get the latest on international hockey tournaments and series.
See More
