Ireland squeeze past Italy to stay in Six Nations title hunt

Ireland remained in the Six Nations title hunt with a thrilling 22-17 win over Italy which moved Simon Easterby's team top of the championship.

Dan Sheehan scored a hat-trick of tries as the Irish got the bonus-point victory they needed to go three points clear of favourites France.

However, they still need results to go their way later on Saturday in order to secure a third straight tournament crown.

Ireland had to come through a tough clash with battling Italy who played a huge chunk of the match with fewer men on the field due to Michele Lamaro and Giacomo Nicotera both being yellow carded and Ross Vintcent's red card for a reckless tackle on Ireland's other try scorer Hugo Keenan.

Ireland now have to wait for the results of third-placed England's clash with Wales in Cardiff and above all what happens between France, who started the day two points ahead of the Irish, and Scotland in the late match in Paris.

Italy will again rue the ill-discipline which has so often cost them in the Six Nations and could leave them holding the wooden spoon even though they collected a defensive bonus point.

Gonzalo Quesada's side remain fifth, two points above bottom side Wales who will avoid finishing last with a win over England.

The hosts were the better team in the opening period but went in behind at the break in large part due to Lamaro's yellow card and giving away a scrum which led to Sheehan putting the away side ahead with Ireland's second try of the game.

Up to that point Italy were leading thanks to Monty Ioane's converted score and a Tommaso Allan penalty but Vintcent's awful challenge led to a classic wobble from the Italians who were kept in the game by Ireland failing to convert three of their four tries.

Substitute Stephen Varney made sure it would be a tense finale when he touched down after Ange Capuozzo chased down a long kick and forced an Irish handling error, but Ireland held out for what could yet be a championship-deciding win.

