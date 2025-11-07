Japan coach Eddie Jones has no doubt Ireland can come through a "difficult little period" under Andy Farrell but warned it may take time. Japan boss Jones backs Farrell to revive Ireland's fortunes

Ireland started their Autumn Nations Series campaign with a dispiriting 26-13 loss to New Zealand in Chicago last weekend, a defeat that followed the end of their two-year reign as Six Nations champions in March.

Recent results have led to fears a golden era for Irish rugby union may be finishing following several wins over the All Blacks, including a triumphant 2022 tour of New Zealand, and spells at the top of the world rankings.

But veteran coach Jones, whose Japan side face Farrell's men in Dublin on Saturday, tried to put Ireland's form in perspective.

"No one in Ireland wants Ireland to lose, and so the expectation is to win every game; when they lose a game it's a calamity," said Jones after naming his team to play Ireland on Thursday. "It's the first time I've read the papers for a while and I've been reading it's a crisis in Irish rugby."

The Australian added: "But you're still top four in the world 20 years ago you came on a European tour and Ireland was the easiest game of the tour. The change in Irish rugby has been absolutely extraordinary.

"You're going through this difficult little period now, which I think you've just got to accept and the young players will come through but they all need time in the saddle."

Jones, whose Japan team were thrashed 61-7 by world champions South Africa at London's Wembley Stadium last weekend, also pointed to the recent retirements of former captains Johnny Sexton and Peter O'Mahony and several other senior players as a possible explanation for Ireland's dip in form.

Farrell was dismissed from England's backroom staff after Jones succeeded the sacked Stuart Lancaster as Red Rose head coach following the team's first-round exit on home soil at the 2015 Rugby World Cup.

But Jones hailed the impact made by Farrell, a former international in both rugby league and union, in an Ireland career which started as an assistant to Joe Schmidt.

"I've been really impressed by him," Jones said of Farrell. "He was always going to be a good coach. He had that feel for the game, a good personality, good character, tough but engaging.

"The way that he took over from Joe - and probably the first 12 months was quite difficult he's done an absolutely fantastic job.

"Now comes the next test: how do you adjust the team, because you've got a new team you need to create?

"It will be a good test for him but he'll handle it."

