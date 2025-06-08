Jay Wright not in the mix to coach New York Knicks: Report

Contrary to reports, former Villanova coach Jay Wright isn't in the mix to become the new head coach of the New York Knicks. Seth Davis, an American sportswriter and broadcaster, confirmed on X (formerly Twitter) that Wright had told the New York Knicks that he intends to remain retired as he isn't interested in taking up the coaching gig. According to reports, Jay Wright is not the mix to coach the New York Knicks. (Getty Images via AFP)

"BREAKING: Jay Wright has confirmed to me that he has informed the Knicks that he is not interested in any coaching position and plans to remain retired," Davis wrote on X.

The broadcaster also confirmed that Jay Wright briefly discussed the position with New York Knicks President Leon Rose, but he was never offered the job or asked to give an interview.

"Jay confirmed that he and his good friend Leon Rose discussed the position briefly but he was never offered the job or asked to interview. He simply reiterated that he plans to stay retired," Davis said further.

The 63-year-old Wright spent more than 20 years at Villanova before calling time on his career in 2022. He then became an analyst for CBS and TNT.

Mikal Bridges, Josh Hart, and Jalen Brunson are some of the current New York Knicks players who have been coached by Wrightat Wildcats.

Hart also reacted to the rumours of Wright becoming the New York Knicks coach on X, joking that his former coach should "stay retired."

"Man Thank You. Stay retired," he wrote.

The New York Knicks recently fired Tom Thibodeau. The move came out of the blue, especially considering how he led the team to the Eastern Conference finals for the first time in 25 years.

According to ESPN, the New York Knicks are considering Dallas Mavericks coach Jason Kidd, among other head coaching candidates, for the high-profile job.

The Indiana Pacers recently defeated the New York Knicks in Game 6 to advance to the NBA Finals for the first time since 2000.