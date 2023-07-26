Jeev, Atwal and Randhawa tee off at The Senior Open

Along with the threatening rain-laden clouds that have engulfed the Royal Porthcawl Golf Club, there is also a heavy sense of nostalgia hanging in the air for Indian golf lovers. Image used for representational purpose(Unsplash)

Jeev Milkha Singh, Arjun Atwal and Jyoti Randhawa – three legends who have defined what Indian golf is today and been an inspiration to the new generation – will be part of The Senior Open this week in this quaint little Welsh town sitting by the side of the Bristol Channel.

The Senior Open is a major championship on the Seniors Tour, a $2.75 million tournament. The 52-year-old Jeev is playing it for the second time, but Atwal and Randhawa, both 50, are feeling like rookies as they make their first appearance.

The trio, often referred to as the ‘Big Three’ of Indian golf, truly put India on the golfing map.

Jeev was the first to start playing in Europe and Japan and is a multiple winner on both Tours, apart from his performances at Majors. Atwal is the only Indian to have won on the PGA Tour, while Randhawa has been one of the most consistent performers at home and abroad over the past three decades. Together, they share over 40 international titles and were the Asian Tour Order of Merit champion on four different occasions.

“We started our careers years ago at the same time, played in India, Asia, Europe, America…and after so many years of playing golf, we are here playing again. We couldn’t have asked for better. We are all very fortunate that we can at least play this game at the highest level, and compete, and also make our country proud,” said Jeev, who revealed that his first experience of a links course was at Royal Porthcawl when he played the British Amateurs qualifier here in 1985.

“It’s a very good example for the youngsters. If they think that they are done competing at the highest stage by the age of 40, then no. Age is just a number. You got to stay fit, and you got to keep trying.”

Atwal, winner of the 2010 Wyndham Championship, was hoping that both Jeev and Randhawa would play more Senior Tour events in the US.

“It’s unreal. I can’t believe we are 50. Now, it’s fun. I hope these guys want to come out to America and try playing there more. I know Daniel (Chopra, the Swede who learned his golf at Delhi Golf Club) is looking forward to it next year. So, it’d be good to have our own group of friends playing out there,” said Atwal, who grew up in Kolkata and is a resident in Florida now.

Randhawa is still a regular on the Asian Tour and made it to the field this week through the qualifying event, where he finished third.

“It’s almost as if the years haven’t gone by,” said Randhawa when asked about his reunion with Jeev and Atwal. “I just remember I was a rookie on the European Tour a few years ago, and I am a rookie on this Tour now.

“Honestly, I don’t feel as if I’ve aged at all, physically and mentally. I still feel young and strong. And I do believe that my game is better than everybody here. It’s just a matter of when it clicks. And I must be the youngest here age-wise. Nobody’s younger, nobody’s hitting it further. I don’t expect too much, but at the same time, I am very excited about the week.”