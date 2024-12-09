Juan Soto signs historic $765 million contract; Mets deal more than combined career salaries of LeBron James, Tom Brady

In what is possibly the most lucrative deal in team sports history, outfielder Juan Soto has agreed no a 15-year, 765 million dollars contract with New York Mets, according to reports. On Sunday, ESPN reported that Soto has decided to leave New York Yankees for the Mets, in a deal which makes it the biggest contract in sports history. This comes a year after when Shohei Ohtani signed a 700 million dollars contract to complete a move from Los Angeles Angels to the Dodgers. Soto’s deal is more than the combined career salary earning of LeBron James and Tom Brady (761 million dollars). Juan Soto takes off his batting gloves.(AP)

Mets owner Steve Cohen is known to spend plenty of money on his players, and he spent an MLB high of 341.8 million dollars on his 40-man roster in the 2024 season.

Soto is an outfielder from Dominican Republic, has also played for the likes of Washington Nationals, San Diego Padres. He signed with Nationals as an international free agent in 2015 and made his MLB debut in 2018 and was the runners-up for the NL Rookie of the Year Award. In 2019, he was key in the Nationals’ first World Series C’ship, bagging the Babe Ruth Award. In 2020, he got the National League batting title with a .351 average. Soto has won the Silver Slugger Award five times and is a four-time All-Star.

As a player, he is known for his plate discipline, ranking fifth all-time in walk rate and 17th all-time in career on-base percentage among hitters with at least 4000 plate appearances at the conclusion of the 2024 season.

During his 2018 rookie season, he got popular for his movements in the batter’s box after he successfully takes a pitch for a ball. It has been called the ‘Soto Shuffle’, it sees him swinging his hips, wiping the dirt with a wide arc of his leg, tapping his leg, hopping, or lowering himself into a squat and staring at the pitcher.