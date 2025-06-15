Kevin Durant transfer rumours gather steam as three preferred teams revealed

Kevin Durant, the Phoenix Suns star, is looking for a trade deal. According to an ESPN report, the 36-year-old has three preferred teams to head to. The report states that Durant is interested in moving to one of the Miami Heat, San Antonio Spurs, or Houston Rockets. If the sources privy to developments are to be believed, Durant is interested in committing himself to one of the above-mentioned three teams for a long-term extension. Kevin Durant, the Phoenix Suns star, is looking for a trade deal.(IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect)

The star is currently on an expiring USD 54.7 million deal for the 2025-26 season. The ESPN report states that the Phoenix Suns have made it clear to all six to eight seriously interested teams that they will be making the best deal for the franchise, even if it means trading Durant to a team outside of his preferred list.

Durant is expected to be traded to another team. The speculation first gathered steam after the Suns engaged in talks around the February trade deadline.

If Kevin Durant is indeed traded then he would be eligible to sign a two-year contract extension on July 6. It will be worth as much as USD 122 million. However, if he waits for six months after the trade, then he could sign a contract extension worth up to USD 124 million.

It must be mentioned that Kevin Durant was almost traded to the Golden State Warriors at the February trade deadline earlier this year. However, at that time, he made it clear that he was not interested in a reunion and preferred to finish the season with the Suns.

Durant blindsided by Suns

However, at that time, ESPN reported that Durant was blindsided by the Suns including him in the trade conversations. However, the situation has improved this time around as both parties are working together regarding his next home in the NBA.

Durant will be turning 37 in September this year. Earlier this season, he made his 15th All-Star team appearance. He averaged 26.6 points, 6.0 rebounds and 4.2 assists in 62 games.

Speaking of the Suns, the team finished in 11th place in the Western Conference. The team also hired Cleveland Cavaliers assistant coach Jordan Ott as their new coach.

Durant had landed in Phoenix during a February 2023 deadline trade.