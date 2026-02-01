Khelo India Mission to transform sports sector over next decade: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman

Setting the tone for long-term reform, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Sunday announced a sweeping 10-year plan to reshape India’s sports sector during the 2026 Union Budget, under the ‘Khelo India Mission’.

“The sports sector provides multiple avenues for employment, skilling and job creation. Building on the systematic nurturing of talent already set in motion through the Khelo India programme, I propose to launch a Khelo India Mission to transform the sports sector over the next decade,” Sitharaman said.

Income Tax Budget 2026 LIVE The mission will focus on "an integrated talent development pathway supported by training centres which are foundational, intermediate and elite levels; systematic development of coaches and support staff; integration of sports science and technology; competitions and leagues to promote sports culture and provide platforms; development of sports infrastructure for training and competition."

Not long ago, a Sports Ministry-appointed task force, led by former India shuttler Pullela Gopichand, called for greater emphasis on building a pool of high-quality coaches. A Target Olympic Podium Scheme was proposed to ensure coaches receive financial support similar to that provided to elite athletes, enhancing India's medal prospects going forward.

The proposals come at a time when India is preparing to host the 100th Commonwealth Games in Ahmedabad in 2030, while also bidding to stage the 2036 Olympic Games in the same city.

Launched in 2017, the Khelo India programme aims to strengthen the country’s sports culture at the grassroots level through structured infrastructure development, talent identification and competitive opportunities. It has also placed special emphasis on reviving traditional Indian games.

Sitharaman further announced a dedicated initiative to boost high-quality sports goods manufacturing and research. “I propose a focused initiative for high-quality sports goods manufacturing, research and innovation in equipment design and material sciences,” she said.

The Finance Minister added that India has the potential to emerge as a global hub for affordable, high-quality sports goods.