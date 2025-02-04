Khelo India, the catalyst for creating champions

Seven years ago, we ignited a movement with the launch of the Khelo India School Games (KISG). Today, as I look at how far we’ve come, I am filled with pride — not just for the medals won, but for the way Khelo India has transformed the very fabric of sports in our nation. Union Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports Mansukh Mandaviya. (X/@mansukhmandviya)

Conceptualised under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, Khelo India was never just about winning medals — it was about igniting a nationwide movement for sports, fostering a culture where every child has the opportunity to play and develop holistically. Today, this movement has evolved into a multi-faceted national programme spanning 16 editions of Khelo India Games, creating an ecosystem that nurtures young talent, builds world-class infrastructure, and promotes inclusivity in sports — laying the foundation for India’s ambitious goal of becoming a dominant global sporting nation.

The inaugural KISG in 2018 set the tone for India’s grassroots sports revolution. Recognising the immense potential within school-level competitions, KISG created a structured pathway for young athletes to transition from inter-school competitions to national and international sporting events. Over the years, this initiative has identified and nurtured thousands of athletes, some of whom have gone on to represent India at the Olympics and Asian Games. The biggest example of the system is Khel Ratna awardee Manu Bhaker, who transitioned from School Games to University Games to becoming a double bronze medallist at the Paris Olympics.

With the expansion of KISG into the broader Khelo India Games framework, grassroots talent identification has become more robust. Since its inception, Khelo India has conducted 16 editions – six Youth Games, four University Games, five Winter Games and one Para Games. Each edition has introduced new dimensions to India’s sporting landscape. This expansion has ensured a seamless transition for athletes across different levels of competition, reinforcing India’s sporting pipeline.

Khelo India has evolved beyond just an athlete identification programme. It now encompasses multiple stakeholders, including corporates, state governments, private academies, and grassroots organisations. The role of the private sector has grown significantly with corporations investing in sports development through sponsorships, infrastructure projects, and athlete mentorship programmes. The “One Corporate, One Sport” initiative is being introduced to further enhance corporate engagement in sports by ensuring targeted support through partnerships with the Government, National Sports Federations (NSFs), and corporate entities.

State governments have also taken the initiative, proposing Khelo India Centres (KICs) based on regional sporting priorities, ensuring that sports development is aligned with local needs. In addition, plans are in place to establish Olympic Training Centres across different zones of the country. These world-class, high-performance centres will provide elite athlete training, including for para-sports and indigenous sports, and will be equipped with state-of-the-art sports infrastructure, sports science, and sports medicine facilities.

Inclusivity has been a cornerstone of Khelo India and initiatives such as the ‘Achieving Sports Milestone by Inspiring Women Through Action’ (ASMITA) League have played a crucial role in empowering women in sports. Since its launch in 2021, ASMITA has organised over 880 competitions, impacting more than 100,000 women athletes.

Hon’ble Prime Minister Modi has always emphasised the importance of supporting athletes from rural India and smaller cities. Through Khelo India, we have ensured that financial constraints do not hold back talent. Women’s football leagues under Khelo India have reached even remote areas like Monigong in Arunachal Pradesh, fostering sports participation in regions previously untouched by organised sporting activities.

For para-athletes, Khelo India Para Games have provided an inclusive platform, with multiple athletes now qualifying for global events like the Paralympics. The initiative has actively promoted indigenous sports such as Yogasana, Mallakhamb, Kalaripayattu, Thang-ta and Gatka, ensuring their preservation and growth by integrating them into the Khelo India Youth & University Games.

To further professionalise the coaching structure, we have ensured the integration of Past Champion Athletes (PCAs) as mentors at the 1000+ Khelo India Centres (KICs). Further, through free certification courses at the National Institute of Sports (NIS), Patiala, these former international/national athletes contribute to India’s coaching ecosystem, ensuring the next generation benefits from their experience and expertise.

As India moves forward, the Khelo India movement is more than just a sports development programme; it is a strategic initiative that aligns with the country’s long-term goal of hosting the Olympic Games in 2036 and finishing among the top 10 sporting nations. As we look towards 2036, the impact of Khelo India will be measured not just by medals won but by the millions of lives it has touched, the grassroots revolution it has fostered, and the culture of sports and fitness it has embedded in Indian society.

(The author is Union Minister of Youth Affairs & Sports and Labour & Employment, Govt. of India)