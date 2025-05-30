Kings reign supreme: Virat Kohli and Magnus Carlsen dominate their kingdoms

Yesterday was a day of undeniable supremacy for two reigning "Kings" in their respective domains: Cricket maestro Virat Kohli and chess phenomenon, Grandmaster and current World No. 1, Magnus Carlsen. Both athletes delivered stellar performances, solidifying their positions at the pinnacle of their sports and leaving their fans in awe. Magnus Carlsen, left, and Virat Kohli had an evening to remember(PTI/AFP)

King Kohli's RCB storm into IPL 2025 final

RCB’s aggressive play from ball 1 ensured they walked into the Finals of IPL 2025 with an eight-wicket victory over Punjab Kings (PBKS) in Qualifier 1 in New Chandigarh. This commanding win secures RCB's highly anticipated spot in the IPL 2025 Final, their first since 2016 and fourth overall.

From the very first ball, Kohli's men were charged up. Opting to field on a spicy green track, RCB's bowlers, including a returning Josh Hazlewood and spinner Suyash Sharma, dismantled the PBKS batting lineup. Early wickets of the PBKS openers Priyansh Arya and Prabhsimran set the tone, followed by single-digit scores from the middle order including captain Shreyas Iyer. PBKS with even an Impact Player substitution for IPL debutant Musheer Khan failed to provide respite. Hazlewood and Suyash Sharma were theaiming three crucial wickets, bundling out PBKS for 101.

The chase began with characteristic aggression from RCB openers Kohli and Phil Salt, motoring to 30 in the fourth over. While Kyle Jamieson briefly raised PBKS hopes by nipping out Kohli, Salt unleashed a stunning assault, smashing a quick-fire 50 off just 23 balls. Though Mayank Agarwal departed after a couple of boundaries, it was fittingly the regular RCB captain, back to full match fitness, who sealed the victory with a six at the end of the tenth over, underscoring the exceptional tournament he and RCB have had.

Also Read: Virat Kohli accidentally reveals why he retired from Test cricket during RCB's IPL Qualifier 1, fans agree

This marks RCB's fourth final appearance, a testament to their enduring presence in the league. Historically, the team winning Qualifier 1 has a strong record of clinching the IPL title, having done so in 11 of the 14 previous editions since 2011, including every edition from 2018 to 2024. This bodes well for Kohli and his Royal Challengers Bengaluru as they aim for their maiden IPL trophy.

Magnus Carlsen's masterclass at Norway Chess 2025

Across the board, King Carlsen delivered a performance of near 100% accuracy against India's GM Arjun Erigaisi at Norway Chess 2025, a game that highlighted his unparalleled strategic depth and tactical precision.

Post-match, in a candid chat with GM Simon Williams, Carlsen reflected on his play: "There were a lot of forced moves, many moves kept the balance and I felt like I did more or less everything correct to put pressure on him and often people crack, and he did today.”

Having already defeated top Indian talents Gukesh and Arjun in the current event, Carlsen noted the element of chance in his wins but reiterated his overall goal: "It’s a little bit random that I happen to have beaten Gukesh and Arjun so far, seeing that I’ve really had pressure against everybody, but still, I’m kind of trying to beat them all! I think you could see certainly inexperience in his defense today, which worked out in my favor.”

When asked for advice on overcoming a bad patch, the Mozart of Chess offered practical wisdom: “Well it depends. If you feel like generally, your game is okay… Then it’s not a problem at all. If not then, it’s hard. I usually need something positive to happen to break out of it.”

Magnus Carlsen, playing the English Opening, was happy with the outcome against Arjun, despite initially feeling indecisive and "burning time." He later explained this hesitation was due to an unfamiliar position, but his clarity quickly returned, leading to a crucial pawn gain. Magnus Carlsen observed Arjun's dilemma perfectly: "You get presented with more and more difficult choices and eventually you go wrong." He even accurately predicted the moment of Arjun's decisive error, observing him ponder for 15 minutes on move 30. Carlsen explained that 30...Qe7, leading to a queen swap, would have been a draw, but Arjun's choice of 30...Re6 to trade rooks proved fatal.

This stellar performance has propelled Carlsen to the top of the Norway Chess 2025 leaderboard with two wins and two draws (including two Armageddon losses). Fabiano Caruana follows him at number two, World No. 2 Hikaru Nakamura at three, World Champion D. Gukesh at fourth, and Arjun Erigaisi at fifth.

The chess world eagerly awaits Round 5, which features a thrilling clash between Carlsen and Fabiano Caruana, the current Norway Chess No. 1 and No. 2, respectively. Arjun will face Hikaru, while Wei Yi, who recently defeated Carlsen in Armageddon, will play Gukesh tomorrow.

Yesterday truly belonged to the Kings, Virat Kohli and Magnus Carlsen, who continue to redefine excellence in their respective fields.