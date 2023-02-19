Know about Mac McClung who cliched the 2023 NBA Slam Dunk Contest

Mac McClung, an upcoming basketball player emerged victorious in the 2023 NBA Slam Dunk Contest on Saturday. The spectators were caught by surprise as he beat an experinced Trey Murphy III in the final round to win the contest. Among the other events of the night, the Skills Challenge was won by Team Jazz (Jordan Clarkson, Walker Kessler, Collin Sexton) with 300 total points while 3-point Contest was won by Damian Lillard with 26 points in the final round.

McClung delivered a flawless performance, achieving all the dunks in his very first attempt. Of his four dunks, three received a perfect 50 from the judges, and the other got a 49.8. Several fans got curious to know McClung's physical attributes including his height and vertical leap.

As per reports, he stands 6' 2" and has a measured vertical leap of 43.5 inches as observed at the NBA G League Draft Combine. Interestingly, it's in the top ten vertical leaps in draft combine history, including the NBA. Some claims are doing the rounds that McClung's vertical leap could reach 47 to 48 inches in high school.

McClung first became popular due to his high-flying dunks in high school before playing college basketball at Georgetown and Texas Tech. He was then selected for the 2021 NBA draft but went undrafted. He got to play LA Lakers' G League affiliate in 2021 before the Chicago Bulls signed him to a ten-day deal. He later made his NBA debut on Dec. 30 that year against the Atlanta Hawks, scoring two points.

But despite his incredible show on Saturday, the Dunk Champion has a long way to go before cementing his place as a player in the league. But he can definitely bask in the glory as having played only 2 NBA games, he took the fewest matches to win a dunk contest. He also joined Spud Webb as the only players 6'2" or shorter with three "50" dunks in a single contest.