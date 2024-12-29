Koneru Humpy: From mulling retirement to a second world rapid crown

Bengaluru: Five years ago, Koneru Humpy had what she called an “unexpected” win. She had made a comeback to competitive tournaments a year earlier at the 2018 Batumi Olympiad, following a self-imposed break to navigate a tough pregnancy, its attendant prenatal complications, and the motherhood that followed. India’s Koneru Humpy, at 37, now has two Women’s World Rapid Championship titles (PTI)

When she arrived in Moscow for the 2019 World Rapid and Blitz Championship, there was little to suggest that she could be a title contender. “Humpy, why do you even want to play rapid which you’re really no good at when you could stick to classical?” her old foe Ju Wenjun chuckled ahead of the tournament. Humpy battled through racy tiebreaks after a three-way tie for first-place to win her first women’s world rapid title. Only the second Indian after Viswanathan Anand to win the world rapid crown. On Saturday, in New York, the 37-year-old Indian Grandmaster did it a second time – this time without the need for tie-breaks. China’s Ju and Russia’s Kateryna Lagno finished runner-up and in third place respectively.

Humpy is now tied with Ju as the only players to have won the Women’s World Rapid title twice. Last year, Humpy finished runner-up in the rapid.

“In 2019 I was very ambitious, I was just waiting to win my first world title,” said Humpy, ranked six in the world. “It’s not easy to become world champion when you’re 37. This time, the whole year I was struggling a lot, so this came as a surprise. In fact, I was placed last in a couple of tournaments so in reality I was in a very low state. I was even thinking to myself whether I deserve to continue playing and whether it is time to retire. These kinds of thoughts were running through my mind, and I wasn’t sure about playing in the World Rapid and Blitz in New York because of the time difference and jetlag. I decided to give it a try and I’m happy that I made the right decision.

“This victory is very special. I was feeling low and this win gives me the boost to fight and to work on chess again.”

Humpy’s comeback in the year-end tournament has been remarkable. She started with a defeat in the first round and finished day 1 with a score of 2.5/4. On Day 2, she won all four games to jump into joint lead alongside Ju and compatriot Harika Dronavalli. In the final day’s play on Saturday, she began with two draws – against Ju and Lagno before defeating Indonesia’s Irene Sukandar with Black in the final round to finish clear first with 8.5/11 points.

“I feel very happy. Also, because I’ve won the title a second time. Even last year I was very close to winning the event but I lost in the tiebreak. After the first-round loss this time, I was in no way thinking of the title,” Humpy said.

“Off the board it was very difficult for me because I was lacking sleep. I literally haven’t slept properly after coming here so it wasn’t easy to play, but I’m happy I managed to do it. I was in joint lead so I expected it to be a tough day with tiebreaks. But things turned out in my favour. I only got to know once the arbiter told me after I finished my game, so it was quite a tense moment. It was a simple drawish endgame but she (Irene) allowed my king to come out and my rook was placed in such a way that it cut off White’s king.”

Humpy became India’s first female GM at the age of 15 and has been a pioneering force for women’s chess in the country for decades. “It’s high time for India. We have Gukesh as world champion. Now I’ve got my second world title in the rapid event. I think this will motivate a lot of youngsters to take up chess professionally.”

Humpy’s daughter, Ahana, is seven and staying away from her can be challenging. “It’s possible because of the support of my husband and parents. Especially my parents, who look after my daughter when I travel. I guess when you have children it gives you a lot of energy, it takes a lot of energy as well. It’s quite difficult to stay motivated and sharp when needed, as you get older. I always believe that success is just not winning a tournament or a medal but you should also be successful in life. You should be able to manage everything so I’m happy that with the support of my family I’m able to do it,” she said.

Humpy hasn’t ventured out since she arrived in New York. Her victory and Sunday’s rest day ahead of the blitz event should offer her enough reason to explore the outdoors. “My cousin lives very close by…I haven’t gone out anywhere since I arrived here, so tomorrow, I’ll probably go outside.”

Teenager Murzin wins open title; Arjun fifth

18-year-old Russian Grandmaster Volodar Murzin became the second-youngest world rapid champion, winning the title in the open section with an undefeated 10/13 score. Uzbekistan’s Nodirbek Abdusattorov won the 2021 title when he was 17. Murzin had a terrific run, staying in the lead from the opening round. Among those he defeated were Fabiano Caruana, Hikaru Nakamura, R Praggnanandhaa and Jan-Krzysztof Duda. “I hope this is not a dream. I don’t know what to say,” said the teen. “In rapid I try to play solid. The position may be equal but I’ll just try to keep playing and maybe my opponent will make a mistake and I’ll use it.”

Alexander Grischuk and Ian Nepomniachtchi finished second and third respectively to complete an all-Russia podium sweep.

Interestingly, the current classical and rapid world champions are both 18-year-olds. Arjun Erigaisi, who was in joint lead heading into the final day, lost to Grischuk. He finished with a score of 9/13 for fifth place, the highest among Indians in the open section.