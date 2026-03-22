Koneru Humpy withdraws from FIDE Women's Candidates Tournament due to West Asia conflict: ‘Painful but necessary’

“No event, no matter how important, can come before personal safety and well-being. Despite the assurances provided, I do not feel fully secure under the current circumstances. This is a painful but necessary decision, and I stand by it,” she added.

"After deep reflection, I have taken the difficult decision to withdraw from the FIDE Women's Candidates Tournament," Humpy said in a statement on X.

Koneru Humpy, the Indian Grandmaster, announced her decision to withdraw from the upcoming FIDE Women's Candidates Tournament due to the ongoing conflict in West Asia. She raised concerns about her personal safety despite assurances from the organisers, and eventually decided to withdraw from the competition. The Candidates, which will determine the challengers for the world championship, is scheduled to take place in Paphos, Cyprus, on March 28.

Her withdrawal from the competition is a major setback for India, as she was one of the leading contenders in the tournament. Earlier this week, Humpy had stated that she was hesitant to travel and was considering withdrawing from the tournament.

“At the end of the day, you should be in a position to play the game in a peaceful and good atmosphere. Not surrounded by bomb or missile sirens,” Humpy had told The Indian Express.

“I think that should not be the stage for a world-class tournament. You don’t need to be desperate to hold events in such an environment. Definitely, there is tension on the island. Of course, the whole event might go on without any further escalation. Nobody knows what will happen, right? But we do know that there is a risk. My point was that when there is a 10 or 20 per cent risk in playing in Cyprus, what was the necessity to hold the event in that place? When the war started, they already got a sign about what was going on. Intentionally, you should not walk into (a dangerous situation). If you know there might be some chances, you will just try to avoid it," she added.

Earlier, a British airbase in Cyprus was attacked by a drone, raising fears among players. Cyprus, the third-largest island in the Mediterranean Sea, lies south of Turkey and is a member of the European Union.

According to the FIDE rules and regulations, any replacement needed for the Women's tournament shall be awarded to the next yet unqualified players of the ‘FIDE Women’s Events 2024-25’. Going by this criterion, Ukraine’s Anna Muzychuk will be Humpy’s replacement in the tournament.

The current world championship crowns are held by India's D Gukesh (men) and China's Ju Wenjun (women).