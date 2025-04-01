Menu Explore
Kris Bubic back on track as Royals beat winless Brewers

Reuters |
Apr 01, 2025 03:09 AM IST

BASEBALL-MLB-MIL-KC/RECAP

Kris Bubic tossed six innings of three-hit ball in his first start in almost two years as the Kansas City Royals spoiled Milwaukee's home opener 11-1 on Monday, keeping the Brewers winless in four games.

HT Image
HT Image

Bubic struck out eight and walked two in a 95-pitch outing. It was his first start since April 15, 2023, when an injury required Tommy John surgery and limited him to a relief role in all 27 of his appearances last season.

With Milwaukee's rotation thinned by injuries, Elvin Rodriguez made his Brewers debut with a spot start on his 27th birthday. Rodriguez , who pitched most of the previous two seasons in Japan as a reliever, allowed four runs on six hits in four innings.

Kansas City added six runs in the seventh to extend the lead to 10-0 before the Brewers got one back in the bottom half off Angel Zerpa on doubles by Isaac Collins and Jackson Chourio. Cavan Biggio had a pinch-hit RBI single for the Royals in the ninth.

The Royals jumped on Rodriguez for three runs in the first. Jonathan India and Bobby Witt Jr. opened with consecutive singles. Michael Massey's two-out ground-rule double scored one, and Hunter Renfroe followed with a two-run single to left.

Maikel Garcia made it 4-0 in the second with his second homer, a 428-foot solo shot to center.

Salvador Perez opened the seventh against Elvis Peguero with his first home run to push the lead to 5-0. The Royals then loaded the bases on two singles and a walk. Grant Anderson, called up from Triple-A Nashville earlier Monday, relieved and walked in a run, then allowed a pair of run-scoring singles and an RBI ground out to make it 10-0.

The Brewers loaded the bases in the second on a walk and consecutive two-out infield singles, but Bubic got Brice Turang on a grounder to first.

Bubic was 3-13 with a 5.58 ERA in 28 appearances, including 27 starts, in 2022, then made just three starts in 2023. After being activated midway through last season, he compiled a 2.67 ERA through 27 relief appearances for the Royals.

The Brewers were swept by the Yankees in their opening three-game road series, being outscored 36-14 and allowing 15 homers.

Field Level Media

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

Stay updated with the latest sports news, including latest headlines and updates from the Olympics 2024, where Indian athletes will compete for glory in Paris. Catch all the action from tennis Grand Slam tournaments, follow your favourite football teams and players with the latest match results, and get the latest on international hockey tournaments and series.
