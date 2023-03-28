LeBron James hails the doctor who helped him recover from injury without surgery

LeBron James returned to action in NBA on Sunday. Despite his return, LA Lakers lost 108-118 to Chicago Bulls. James finished with 19 points, eight rebounds and three assists in the match. Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (USA TODAY Sports)

Earlier, James had suffered a foot injury during LA Lakers match against Dallas Mavericks on February 26. Since then, the 38-year-old missed 13 games amid fears of surgery to help him recover from his injury.

James consulted a doctor whose identity he didn't disclose and whom he referred to as "the LeBron James of feet". After Sunday's game, he talked how the doctor saved him from surgery and helped him to recover.

"He told me I shouldn't [get surgery]," said James.

The 38-year-old also talked about how he felt about his performance on his comeback.

"Obviously, the rhythm is the most important. I had a couple of drives and the ball got away from me. A couple of shots didn't feel as good as before, obviously. But I was out for four weeks, so between that and the wind, just trying to get those things back leading to the final stretch of the season," said James.

James further talked about how Lakers great performance in his absence motivated him to recover faster.

"To hell with the play-in; we actually can be a top-eight seed. That definitely changed my mindset on me coming back and trying to be a part of this. ... I don't really want to say changed my mindset; it just enhanced what I was trying to do as far as my workouts, as far as my treatment and everything," said James.

James' teammate Anthony Davis who finished with fifteen points, nine rebounds and five assists hailed the return of the King.

"You could see him getting his rhythm, his timing, his finishes, all of that. He's going to be all right. We're going to be all right. ... It was great to see him back out there," said Davis

With seven games remaining for Lakers, the team would rely considerably on James' heroics to have the chance of qualifying for the playoffs.