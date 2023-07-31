LeBron James posts heartwarming video of son Bronny playing piano days after suffering cardiac arrest

NBA superstar LeBron James’ eldest son Bronny was seen playing piano just days after suffering a cardiac arrest during a University of Southern California (USC) training session. In a video posted by LeBron, Bronny can be seen playing a brief tune in front of his family members. At the end of the video, Bronny gets up with a smiling face. “Grand rising! God Is Great! Bronny you are amazing! Simple as that! Keep going Young! We’re here right with you every step of the way,” LeBron wrote while sharing the heart-warming clip.

"A man of many talents," LeBron James can be heard saying in the background while Bronny finishes playing the piano.

TMZ recently shared pictures of Bronny going out for dinner along with his family. It was claimed that the photos were clicked on Friday. Sporting black pants and a white zip-up hoodie, Bronny was seen with his father outside the famous restaurant Giorgio Baldi in Santa Monica, United States. LeBron’s son Bryce, daughter Zhuri and wife Savannah were also spotted at the restaurant. The Los Angeles Lakers superstar was snapped donning a white hoodie and black pants.

Having suffered a cardiac arrest earlier this week, Bronny was rushed to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles. Bronny was reportedly unconscious after collapsing on the floor while training with his new USC teammates. After spending a brief time in intensive care, the 18-year-old was discharged.

“Thanks to the swift and effective response by the USC athletics’ medical staff, Bronny James was successfully treated for a sudden cardiac arrest," read a statement shared on the official website of the hospital.

“He arrived at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center fully conscious, neurologically intact and stable. Mr. James was cared for promptly by highly-trained staff and has been discharged home, where he is resting. We are hopeful for his continued progress and are encouraged by his response, resilience and his family and community support,” the statement added.

According to media reports, Bronny James will have to undergo extensive testing to find out the root cause behind his terrifying cardiac arrest. The talented young basketballer was a top recruit as a two-way point guard in high school this year. Bronny joined the USC as a four-star recruit, following his stint at Sierra Canyon High School. Bronny had shared the dressing room with his brother Bryce James over there. Bronny is now expected to start his freshman association with USC.

