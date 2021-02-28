IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Sports / Others / LeBron James rejects Zlatan''s criticism of activist athletes
Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) gestures in the first half against the Portland Trail Blazers at Staples Center.(USA TODAY Sports)
Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) gestures in the first half against the Portland Trail Blazers at Staples Center.(USA TODAY Sports)
others

LeBron James rejects Zlatan''s criticism of activist athletes

The Los Angeles Lakers superstar also pointed out that Ibrahimovic clearly didn't feel the same way about spotlighting social injustices when the soccer great called out racism in his native Sweden just three years ago.
READ FULL STORY
PTI, Los Angeles
PUBLISHED ON FEB 28, 2021 09:05 AM IST

LeBron James responded to Zlatan Ibrahimovic's criticism of his political activism with a promise that he will never just shut up and dribble.

The Los Angeles Lakers superstar also pointed out that Ibrahimovic clearly didn't feel the same way about spotlighting social injustices when the soccer great called out racism in his native Sweden just three years ago.

The AC Milan striker and former LA Galaxy star criticized James and other socially conscious athletes Thursday in an interview with Discovery Plus.

Ibrahimovic called it "a mistake" for James and other athletes to get involved in political causes, saying they should "just do what you do best, because it doesn't look good."

James responded forcefully to Ibrahimovic's stance after the Lakers' 102-93 victory over the Portland Trail Blazers on Friday night.

"I would never shut up about things that are wrong,” said James, who had 28 points, 11 rebounds and seven assists.

"I preach about my people and I preach about equality, social injustice, racism, systematic voter suppression, things that go on in our community," James added.

"I know what's going on still, because I have a group of 300-plus kids at my school that's going through the same thing, and they need a voice, and I'm their voice.

"I'll use my platform to continue to shed light on everything that's going on around this country and around the world. There's no way I would ever just stick to sports, because I understand how powerful this platform and my voice is."

James funds the I Promise School in his native Akron, Ohio. The third-leading scorer in NBA history also backs numerous initiatives pursuing social justice, voting rights and other progressive causes.

James also made it clear he was aware of comments made in 2018 by Ibrahimovic, the Swedish-born son of a Bosnian father and a Croatian mother.

"He's the guy who said in Sweden, he was talking about the same things, because his last name wasn't a (traditional Swedish) last name, he felt like there was some racism going on when he was out on the pitch," James said.

"I speak from a very educated mind. I'm kind of the wrong guy to actually go at, because I do my homework."

Indeed, Ibrahimovic told Canal Plus that "undercover racism" caused the Swedish media and public to treat him with less respect and reverence: "This exists, I am 100% sure, because I am not Andersson or Svensson. If I would be that, trust me, they would defend me even if I would rob a bank."

James and Ibrahimovic overlapped in Los Angeles for about 16 months from the summer of 2018 until November 2019, when Ibrahimovic went back to Europe.

While Zlatan was unable to carry the Galaxy to an MLS Cup title despite playing exceptionally during two largely frustrating seasons, LeBron already won the Lakers' 17th NBA title in his second season with the club.

They also share remarkable similarities as two astonishing athletes who have remained among the world's best players deep into their 30s.

The 36-year-old James is still one of the best all-around players in modern basketball, while the 39-year-old Ibrahimovic remains among Serie A's scoring leaders with 14 goals in just 13 league games for Milan.

Dennis Schröder, the Lakers' German point guard, gave his support to James and confirmed the obvious truth that Ibrahimovic's attitude is decidedly not shared by many European athletes.

"Every athlete can use our platform and try to make change in this world," Schröder said.

"Zlatan, he's a little different. Unique player, unique character."

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
lebron james zlatan ibrahimovic
Close
Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) gestures in the first half against the Portland Trail Blazers at Staples Center.(USA TODAY Sports)
Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) gestures in the first half against the Portland Trail Blazers at Staples Center.(USA TODAY Sports)
others

LeBron James rejects Zlatan''s criticism of activist athletes

PTI, Los Angeles
PUBLISHED ON FEB 28, 2021 09:05 AM IST
The Los Angeles Lakers superstar also pointed out that Ibrahimovic clearly didn't feel the same way about spotlighting social injustices when the soccer great called out racism in his native Sweden just three years ago.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Deepak Kumar with national coach Jai Patil at Strandja Memorial, Sofia.(Special Arrangement)
Deepak Kumar with national coach Jai Patil at Strandja Memorial, Sofia.(Special Arrangement)
others

Boxer Deepak Bhoria shakes off harsh life, makes ring craft count

By Avishek Roy
PUBLISHED ON FEB 27, 2021 10:56 PM IST
The Haryana boxer from a humble background beat the Olympic champion before finishing runner-up at the Strandja Memorial Cup in Sofia.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Hockey - Representational Image(Getty Images)
Hockey - Representational Image(Getty Images)
others

India hockey team faces hosts Germany in post-pandemic re-build

By Rutvick Mehta
UPDATED ON FEB 27, 2021 10:29 PM IST
As they prepare for the Tokyo Olympics, the Graham Reid-coached side will have to make up for a year without any competitive games.
READ FULL STORY
Close
File photo of Karni Singh Shooting range(HT Photo)
File photo of Karni Singh Shooting range(HT Photo)
others

Seven days quarantine for Delhi World Cup-bound UK shooters

PTI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 27, 2021 09:19 PM IST
A source close to the National Rifle Association of India (NRAI) said that the federation has got a positive feedback from the concerned authorities after it had requested for seven days hard quarantine for the shooters from UK.
READ FULL STORY
Close
PKL generic image(ANI)
PKL generic image(ANI)
others

Mashal Sports issues ITT to auction Pro Kabaddi League media rights

ANI, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON FEB 27, 2021 08:53 PM IST
  • Sports management company Mashal Sports will conduct an open market media rights auction for five Pro Kabaddi League seasons to be held during 2021 - 2025.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Aditi Ashok in action(Getty Images)
Aditi Ashok in action(Getty Images)
others

Aditi ensures weekend action at Gainbridge LPGA

PTI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 27, 2021 02:52 PM IST
With rounds of 74 and 71, Aditi is now T-57 as Lydia Ko, playing at her home course club, Lake Nona Golf & Country Club continued to lead, reaching 10-under after 36 holes.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Mairaj Ahmad Khan (IND) of India competes as Luigi Lodde (ITA) of Italy watches. Khan failed to qualify for the skeet final. ((REUTERS))
Mairaj Ahmad Khan (IND) of India competes as Luigi Lodde (ITA) of Italy watches. Khan failed to qualify for the skeet final. ((REUTERS))
others

Indian men's skeet team wins bronze in ISSF World Cup

PTI, Cairo
PUBLISHED ON FEB 27, 2021 09:26 AM IST
The Indians beat the Kazakhstan team of David Pochivalov, Eduard Yechshenko and Alexandr Mukhamediyev 6-2 in the bronze medal match on the third competition day of the International Shooting Sport Federation tournament.
READ FULL STORY
Close
FILE PHOTO: Tiger Woods.(REUTERS)
FILE PHOTO: Tiger Woods.(REUTERS)
others

Tiger Woods in recovery after additional 'procedures'

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON FEB 27, 2021 08:18 AM IST
Woods' Twitter account posted Friday evening, "Tiger has moved to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center and received follow-up procedures on his injuries this morning. The procedures were successful, and he is now recovering and in good spirits.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Indian boxer Deepak Kumar(HT Photo)
Indian boxer Deepak Kumar(HT Photo)
others

Deepak stuns Olympic champion, enter final at 72nd Strandja Memorial Tournament

By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON FEB 26, 2021 08:29 PM IST
With this sensational victory, Deepak has secured a place in the final and will aim to clinch the gold medal.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Tokyo Olympics could go ahead without fans(Twitter)
Tokyo Olympics could go ahead without fans(Twitter)
others

Tokyo Olympics chief needs some luck and a lot of pluck

By Avishek Roy
PUBLISHED ON FEB 26, 2021 06:21 PM IST
In the time of Covid-19, seven-time Olympian Seiko Hashimoto has created a positive buzz but next month’s torch relay will be her first stern test
READ FULL STORY
Close
Hima Das(Getty Images for IAAF)
Hima Das(Getty Images for IAAF)
others

Hima inducted as DSP in Assam, says will continue her athletics career

PTI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 26, 2021 04:02 PM IST
Addressing the gathering after her induction as DSP, the 21-year-old Hima revealed that she had dreamt of becoming a police officer when she was young.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Anirban Lahiri in action earlier this month in Hawaii. (Getty Images)
Anirban Lahiri in action earlier this month in Hawaii. (Getty Images)
others

Lahiri closes bitter-sweet round with an eagle for 2-under 70 in Puerto Rico

By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON FEB 26, 2021 02:00 PM IST
Lahiri was placed T-37, while his senior colleague, Arjun Atwal, seeing action for the first time in four months, scored a 1-under 71 to be. T-52. Daniel Chopra, who played with Lahiri shot 2-over 74.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Prime Minister Narendra Modi(PTI)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi(PTI)
others

PM inaugurates Khelo India Winter Games, says will make J&K winter sports hub

PTI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 26, 2021 12:25 PM IST
Athletes from 27 states and Union Territories are competing in the Games which will conclude on March 2.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Image of boxing gloves.(REUTERS)
Image of boxing gloves.(REUTERS)
others

Deepak Kumar enters semis at Strandja Memorial, to take on world champion next

PTI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 26, 2021 10:57 AM IST
Deepak defeated Bulgaria's Darislav Vasilev 5-0 to make the last-four stage and assure India of a second medal at the event.
READ FULL STORY
Close
FILE PHOTO: Tiger Woods.(REUTERS)
FILE PHOTO: Tiger Woods.(REUTERS)
others

Tiger Woods moved to new hospital to continue recovery

Reuters
UPDATED ON FEB 26, 2021 10:53 AM IST
The 15-time major winner underwent surgery to stabilize compound fractures of his tibia and fibula, after the grisly accident on Tuesday.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
nerolac
nerolac
nerolac
nerolac