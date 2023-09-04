Logan Paul vs Dillon Danis: How the match turned into a cesspool of toxicity, trolling and personal jibes

Logan Paul and Dillon Danis are set to face off in six-round exhibition boxing match on October 14, 2023. Ahead of the much-awaited fight, both boxers have upped the verbal onslaught and mind games against each other. Things have taken a turn for the worse involving highly personal attacks against each other.

Danis has been particularly incessant in launching personal jibes against Paul's fiancee Nina Agdal. He has been trolling Paul so ruthlessly that the YouTuber-turned-boxer has acknowledged his trolling game.

Recently on the Flagrant podcast, Paul said: “I’ll be honest, they’re all good. They’re all good. The guy is f****** so good at Twitter. It’s top tier trolling, which is why I chose him as an opponent. I had no idea [he was going to go this hard], but we got people interested, right? At the end of the day, it’s all fight promo."

Danis' personal attacks on Logan Paul's fiancee

In a distasteful manner, Danis has been verbally attacking Nina Agdal who is Logan Paul's fiancee. In recent times, Danis has posted several sexually explicit pictures and videos involving Agdal, which has stunned the boxing world.

On Saturday, Danis took to "X"(formerly Twitter) and shared a sexually explicit video, alleged to be of Agdal, which shocked several fans. However, DramaAlert have dismissed the claims, confirming that the girl in the video is not Agdal.

Logan Paul's retaliatory personal jibe on Danis

In retaliation to Danis' posts about Agdal, Paul passed comments about his mother, Nikki Danis. In a highly derogatory remark, Paul had called Danis' mother a prostitute.

However, Paul soon realised his mistake and issued an apology for Danis' mother.

“I didn’t wanna do that. Nikki, I’m sorry, I’m f**king sorry. I swear to God I didn’t wanna do that. [You did it] And you’re right. You’re right. I did do it. And I did it because I was pushed to a line ‘cause my opponent crossed a line and I shouldn’t have stooped to his level. I shouldn’t. Nikki, I’m f**king sorry. You raised a scumbag, you did. He’s a bad person. And he got me to a place where I didn’t wanna go,” Paul's apology read.