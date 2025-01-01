Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, Jan 01, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Magnus Carlsen arrives one minute and 11 seconds late for 3-minute game, was buying new pair of jeans days after dispute

ByHT Sports Desk
Jan 01, 2025 03:51 PM IST

Only a few days back, Magnus Carlsen was disqualified from the Rapid event for refusing to change into formal trousers.

Magnus Carlsen, who shared the 2024 World Blitz Championship title in Wall Street, New York, on Wednesday along with Russia’s Ian Nepomniachtchi, made another late entry on Monday when round 1 of the tournament began as he was buying a new pair of jeans.

World No.1 Magnus Carlsen at the World Rapid and Blitz Tournament. (FIDE)(HT_PRINT)
World No.1 Magnus Carlsen at the World Rapid and Blitz Tournament. (FIDE)(HT_PRINT)

Only a few days back, the world No. 1 was disqualified from the Rapid event for refusing to change into formal trousers. Carlsen was fined USD 200 for wearing jeans, which was "explicitly prohibited" under the original tournament regulations. He was also disqualified after he refused to change his attire by chief arbiter Alex Holowczak ahead of the ninth round.

However, on Monday, Carlsen returned to the World Blitz Chess Championship after FIDE's decision to allow players to compete in jeans. Announcing the change in policy, FIDE boss Arkady Dvorkovich said "I took the decision to trial an approach to provide more flexibility to FIDE officials in judgements regarding the suitability of the attire.

"The principle is simple: it is still required to follow the official dress-code, but elegant minor deviations (that may, in particular, include appropriate jeans matching the jacket) are allowed," Dvorkovich said in a statement on X.

However, in round 1 of the tournament against Michael Bezold, a 52-year-old German grandmaster, the five-time champion turned out late by a minute and 11 seconds for a three-minute game. Bezold, who was playing with white pieces, had already made his first move before Carlsen made his move with his one minute and 49 seconds left on the clock. The Norwegian eventually won.

“It feels good to be back,” Carlsen told the presenter after his win when asked if he was wearing a new pair of jeans. “Yes, a new one. I got them just for the game today, which is one of the reasons why I was late. But of course it’s my responsibility."

Magnus Carlsen defends Blitz title

In an unprecedented result, Carlsen defended his title after he shared the Championship with Nepomniachtchi. he decision was made by both the players after three straight draws in the sudden death. Earlier, Carlsen kicked off the final on a winning note, winning back-to-back games, implying a draw could have sealed the title in his favour. But the Russian bounced back in style, winning next two games to force a tie-breaker.

Stay updated with the...
See more
Stay updated with the latest sports news, including latest headlines and updates from the Olympics 2024, where Indian athletes will compete for glory in Paris. Catch all the action from tennis Grand Slam tournaments, follow your favourite football teams and players with the latest match results, and get the latest on international hockey tournaments and series.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2024 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, January 01, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On