Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, Dec 10, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Magnus Carlsen hits out at D Gukesh, Ding Liren: 'Doesn't look like game between two World Championship contenders'

ByHT Sports Desk
Dec 10, 2024 02:01 PM IST

Magnus Carlsen, the five-time World Chess Champion, has hit out at India's D Gukesh and China's Ding Liren.

Magnus Carlsen, the five-time World Chess Champion, has hit out at India's D Gukesh and China's Ding Liren, for the lack of quality in the World Chess Championship. In a scathing assessment of the two, Carlsen said that the match between the two doesn't look like a game between the two World Championship contenders.

Magnus Carlsen hits out at D Gukesh, Ding Liren
Magnus Carlsen hits out at D Gukesh, Ding Liren

Ding Liren won Game 12 against D Gukesh to level the score at 6-6. Two more Games are remaining in the contest between Gukesh and Liren and the match will go down to a tiebreak if needed.

However, the contest between Gukesh and Ding Liren has not impressed Magnus Carlsen one bit as he said that the match between them looks like a "second round or third round of an open tournament." He also came down hard on Gukesh for making things quite easy for Ding.

“This does not look like a game between two World Championship contenders. It just looks like maybe the second round or third round of an open tournament. It’s like it’s the stage where you play somebody who is like decent with openings but then you just win with class,” Carlsen said during a podcast by the Take Take Take app.

“Ding has not had to calculate a single line in this whole game. He’s been able to play the whole game just based on positional understanding which he’s very good at,” he added.

In further assessment of Gukesh, Magnus Carlsen said that the Indian should have used his point advantage, but that just didn't happen.

“You have to make it difficult for your opponent. That’s when mistakes happen. If you play like the way that he (Gukesh) played today, it is very easy for the opponent to play near perfectly and win,” he said.

Carlsen also stated that Ding Liren is now clearly the favourite. “After a could of insane games, Ding is the favourite though psychologically it’s going to be hard for both players,” said Carlsen.

American Grandmaster Hikaru Nakamura also agreed with Carlsen, saying, "I think there’s little pressure on Ding because we’ve talked about how his chances increase with the less time format. So there’s no doubt that he has the advantage."

The scoreline between Gukesh and Liren is tied at 6-6 after Game 12 and both of them have an equal chance of walking away as the world champion.

Stay updated with the...
See more
Stay updated with the latest sports news, including latest headlines and updates from the Olympics 2024, where Indian athletes will compete for glory in Paris. Catch all the action from tennis Grand Slam tournaments, follow your favourite football teams and players with the latest match results, and get the latest on international hockey tournaments and series.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, December 10, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On