Magnus Carlsen's coach backs arbiter's controversial intervention during Vincent Keymer's Chess World Cup game

The ongoing Chess World Cup 2025 in Goa sparked controversy regarding an arbiter during Vincent Keymer's Round 3, Game 1 clash against Indian GM Pranesh M. Keymer's clock was under 17 seconds, and he took his knight to d5, playing with white pieces. Meanwhile, Pranesh had over 4 minutes left on his clock, and he touched Keymer's pawn on d3, but then didn't take it with his bishop. Peter Heine Nielsen backed the arbiter's decision.(X)

The German GM didn't react, nor did he protest. Then Pranesh moved his bishop to the opposite direction instead. Then the arbiter stepped in, as he was watching the game, and told Pranesh that, as he had already touched the pawn, he needed to play that move instead. Also, taking the pawn with the bishop was the best move, and the arbiter prevented Pranesh from making a blunder.

Magnus Carlsen's coach backs arbiter

Weighing in on the incident, Magnus Carlsen's coach Peter Heine Nielsen praised the arbiter. "Very good work by the arbiter here", he wrote on X.

"He do not wait for the player to protest, but acts independently and immediately", he further added.

Reacting to his post, a fan wrote that the arbiter's decision was out of order. Nielsen replied with a photo of the rules. He also said, "His hands have no business on the opponents side of the board, if not to move a piece. I find it obvious he starts the movement intending to move it."

The ongoing tournament has also seen reigning world champion D Gukesh get knocked out, losing to Frederik Svane in the third round. Meanwhile, Arjun Erigaisi and R Praggnanandhaa made it to the last-32 stage. Gukesh lost the second game of the third round under normal time control.