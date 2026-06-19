Manika Batra writes to PM Narendra Modi, Sports Minister over Asian Games snub; challenges selection process

India's table tennis star Manika Batra on Thursday raised concerns regarding 'the consistency of application of selection norms' after she was dropped from the Asian Games squad for not meeting the criteria set by the TTFI. Manika Batra was omitted from India's squad for the Asian Games. (PTI)

The 31-year-old's exclusion was due to her absence from domestic events, because of which she does not feature in the Table Tennis Federation of India rankings. She is part of the reserves alongside Swastika Ghosh.

Manika has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya after missing out on India's squad for the Asian Games. The veteran paddler's exclusion came after she was left out of domestic events, which meant she was not included in the Table Tennis Federation of India rankings used for selection.

Batra, who remains one of India's biggest names in table tennis, has been placed among the reserves along with Swastika Ghosh. The selection decision has sparked disappointment, with the 31-year-old now seeking attention from the country's top sporting authorities over her omission from the squad.

"I urge Hon’ble Prime Minister @narendramodi ji, our Sports Minister @mansukhmandviya ji and @WeAreTeamIndia to look into the matter," Batra captioned the letter on his social media account.