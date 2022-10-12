Home / Sports / Others / Manjeet, Jaideep star as Haryana Steelers pick second win of PKL Season 9

Manjeet, Jaideep star as Haryana Steelers pick second win of PKL Season 9

Published on Oct 12, 2022 08:52 AM IST

Haryana Steelers defeated Tamil Thalaivas 27-22 to keep their winning run intact.

PTI |

Haryana Steelers continued their winning run in Pro Kabaddi League Season 9 as they defeated Tamil Thalaivas 27-22 at the Shree Kanteerava Indoor Stadium here.

For the Steelers, raider Manjeet Dahiya starred once again, earning eight points. All-rounder Nitin Rawal, too, continued his good run for Haryana Steelers while Jaideep showcased his strong defensive work and earned a SUPER 5.

Manjeet began the match with a successful raid, opening the scoring for Steelers straightaway. But a minute later, he was caught by right corner Sagar as Tamil Thalaivas took the lead.

A defensive error from Monu Hooda led to Tamil Thalaivas extending their lead, putting the Steelers on the backfoot. Manjeet showcased his defensive skills in the 8th minute as he tackled Ajinkya Panwar to close down the gap to 4-5.

Tamil Thalaivas' Sahil Gulia went in for a swift tackle to get Manjeet out again. But Nitin Rawal remained on top of his defensive duties for Steelers to ensure that his team stays in the game.

With few minutes left on the clock in the first half, Steelers inflicted an ALL OUT on Thalaivas to take control and went into half time leading 15-9.

pro kabaddi pro kabaddi league
