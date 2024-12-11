Matt Boldy lifts Wild to win in Utah's first-ever shootout

Matt Boldy scored the only goal of the shootout to give the Minnesota Wild a 5-4 win over the Utah Hockey Club on Tuesday in Salt Lake City. HT Image

Marcus Johansson had a goal and two assists and Marat Khusnutdinov, Kirill Kaprizov and Marco Rossi scored for Minnesota. Filip Gustavsson stopped 21 shots for the victory.

Clayton Keller scored twice and Kevin Stenlund and defenseman Juuso Valimaki got the other goals for Utah. Dylan Guenther and Mikhail Sergachev each logged two assists, Karel Vejmelka made 34 saves through regulation and overtime.

It was the first shootout in Utah NHL history. The franchise is in its first season in Salt Lake City after moving from Arizona.

Rossi's goal with 44 seconds left in regulation and Gustavsson pulled for an extra attacker tied it at 4 and sent the game into overtime. Rossi's 10th goal of the season came from the slot.

The tally capped a frenetic third period that featured five goals.

Keller's power-play goal 4:42 into the third period tied it 2-2, but the Wild retook the lead less than a minute later when Johansson scored at 5:39.

Keller tied it again with another power-play goal at 9:54.

Valimaki's goal with 8:15 left gave the Utah Hockey Club a 4-3 lead. He put in a rebound.

The Wild scored twice in 36 seconds late in the second period to take a 2-1 lead.

Khusnutdinov intercepted a pass by Sergachev at the Minnesota blue line, skated down the ice and beat Vejmelka with a wrist shot to tie the game 1-1, with 5:35 left in the middle period. It was Khusnutdinov's first goal of the season.

Johansson then poked the puck away from defenseman Olli Maatta just inside the Utah blue line to set up Kaprizov for his 18th goal and give the Wild the 2-1 advantage with 4:59 remaining in the second.

Stenlund got the game's first goal with 6:14 left in the opening period. It was Stenlund's fourth goal and the third consecutive game in which he scored.

