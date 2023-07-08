Home / Sports / Others / Max Verstappen takes pole at British GP for 5th straight F1 race as teammate Sergio Pérez struggles again

AP |
Jul 08, 2023 09:28 PM IST

Verstappen secured pole for the fifth straight race and for all of those Pérez has failed to qualify in the top 10.

Max Verstappen shrugged off an unusual low-speed crash in the pits on Saturday to qualify in pole position for the British Grand Prix as his Red Bull teammate Sergio Pérez continued to struggle in qualifying with 16th place.

Red Bull's Max Verstappen during qualifying (REUTERS)
Verstappen made contact with the pit wall and broke his front wing while leaving his garage during a red-flag stoppage in the first part of qualifying. Red Bull replaced the wing and checked there was no other damage before Verstappen continued.

“I just understeered and it just didn’t grip,” he told the team over the radio.

McLaren was the star of qualifying with Lando Norris second and rookie Oscar Piastri third. Norris was briefly on top of the standings in the final seconds before Verstappen went even faster to take back the top spot by .241 seconds.

Ferrari's Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz were fourth and fifth, respectively, ahead of the two Mercedes of George Russell and Lewis Hamilton. Alexander Albon was eighth for Williams, with Fernando Alonso ninth for Aston Martin and Alpine's Pierre Gasly 10th.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Saturday, July 08, 2023
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
