Home / Sports / Others / Meghna Ahlawat new TTFI president, ex-champ Kamlesh Mehta secretary

Meghna Ahlawat new TTFI president, ex-champ Kamlesh Mehta secretary

others
Published on Dec 05, 2022 11:54 PM IST

Outgoing president Dushyant Chautala's wife wins the fresh elections, forced after the Delhi High Court had suspended the previous executive board and barred them from contesting

TT great Kamlesh Mehta has been appointed as secretary general(HT Photo)
TT great Kamlesh Mehta has been appointed as secretary general(HT Photo)
ByHT Correspondent

Meghna Ahlawat was elected president of the Table Tennis Federation of India on Monday with former stalwart Kamlesh Mehta elected secretary general. Patel Nagender Reddy was elected treasurer.

Ahlawat, who is the wife of Haryana deputy chief minister Dushyant Chautala, contested against Gujarat home minister Harsh Sanghvi.

A compromise was reached between the two factions on the eve of the elections. However, as the deadline for the withdrawal of nominations was over, returning officer Justice (retd) Vineet Saran decided to go ahead with the elections on Monday, according to sources. Elections were held for 25 posts, three of which were reserved for women.

The Delhi High Court had suspended TTFI in February and appointed a Committee of Administrators (CoA) to take over its functioning. The judgement came after woman's India No 1 Manika Batra petitioned the court alleging match-fixing against the national coach during Tokyo Olympics qualifiers. She contended that the then national coach Soumyadeep Roy had asked her to concede a match against compatriot Sutirtha Mukherjee—she was also his academy trainee.

The court appointed a three-member committee to look into the allegations.

Dushyant Chautala was the previous TTFI president. The Delhi High Court had barred members of the suspended executive board from taking part in the elections.

The elections are a huge relief as the International Table Tennis Federation (ITTF) Executive Committee had proposed the suspension of TTFI. The world body's executive committee is currently meeting in Jordan.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
ttfi
ttfi

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, December 05, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out