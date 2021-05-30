Milkha Singh out of hospital, to be treated at home

Indian track legend Milkha Singh, hospitalised here for six days for Covid, was discharged on Sunday. The 91-year-old track legend, who was hospitalized on May 24, is stable and will be in home isolation with oxygen support, Fortis Hospital said in a statement.

His wife Nirmal Kaur, a former Indian volleyball team skipper who was also hospitalised with the virus, was shifted to ICU on Saturday night after her oxygen requirement went up.

Milkha’s daughter Mona, a doctor based in the US, reached a few days ago. He was admitted in hospital on May 24 while his wife, who is 82, was hospitalised on Wednesday.

The hospital statement said, “On request of the family, Milkha Singh was discharged from the hospital today in a stable condition. He is on oxygen and nutritional support. Nirmal Milkha Singh had to be shifted to the intensive care unit last night due to increasing oxygen requirement. She continues to be stable.”

Milkha Singh, who won the 200m-400m double at the 1958 Asian Games and the 440 yards at the Commonwealth Games that year, retained the 400m at the 1962 Asian Games. The biggest moment in his athletic career came at the 1960 Rome Olympics, where he was fourth in the 400m after coming 1/10th of a second behind the bronze medallist.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON