Milwaukee Bucks forward Thanasis Antetokounmpo gets suspended for head-butting Boston Celtics' Blake Griffin

Boston Celtics had beaten Milwaukee Bucks by 140-99 on Thursday night. For Celtics, Jayson Tatum had delivered the best performance and finished with 40 points, eight rebounds and one assist. Milwaukee Bucks forward Thanasis Antetokounmpo (USA TODAY Sports)

However, one incident involving Bucks forward Thanasis Antetokounmpo and Celtics forward Blake Griffin had received lot of attention. During the match, Thanasis had head-butted Griffin, with 1:25 remaining in the fourth quarter. In the match, Thanasis played for eight minutes and finished with one point and one assist before being ejected for the incident.

On Saturday, NBA announced that Antetokounmpo has been suspended one game without pay for his physical aggression on Griffin.

The head-butt by Antetokounmpo had left a mark on Griffin. However, the Celtics star had moved away after being hit and was captured smiling mockingly at Antetokounmpo. He had even joked that he needed Jaylen Brown's facemask to protect himself.

Meanwhile, Antetokounmpo's younger brother Giannis Antetokounmpo had performed the best for Bucks and finished with 24 points, seven rebounds and two assists in a losing cause in the match.

Thanasis will serve his suspension on Sunday when the Bucks host the Philadelphia 76ers. In ongoing season, he has participated in 33 games and is averaging 0.8 points and 0.9 rebounds in 4.2 minutes.