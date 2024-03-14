Mitchell wants England women under Six Nations pressure ahead of World Cup

John Mitchell hopes his first Six Nations as England women's head coach will see the Red Roses under pressure as they bid to avoid fresh World Cup heartache on home soil next year. HT Image

Grand Slam champions England begin their title defence away to Italy on March 24, having averaged over a mammoth 54 points per game during last season's edition while conceding a mere 48 in total across all five matches.

Their lone close encounter was a 38-33 win over France in the tournament finale in front of a world record crowd for a women's game of 58,498 at Twickenham.

England have won the Women's Six Nations for five successive years, with only a change in format in 2021 preventing them from winning a Grand Slam every time.

England also won 30 Tests in a row from November 9, 2019 to November 5, 2022 against all opponents.

But that record streak came to an end with an agonising 34-31 loss to tournament hosts New Zealand in the Covid-delayed 2022 Women's World Cup final in Auckland a second defeat by the Black Ferns in consecutive World Cup finals.

England won the inaugural title in the top division of the WXV, a competition designed to improve the standard of international women's rugby between World Cups, with a 33-12 victory over New Zealand in Auckland in November last year.

But that will only count for so much if they are unable to be crowned champions at a 2025 World Cup, with the final at Twickenham.

Mitchell, a former head coach of his native New Zealand All Blacks and an England defence coach under both Clive Woodward and Eddie Jones in the men's game, does not expect his new side to have things all their own way in the Six Nations his first tournament as the Red Roses' boss.

"We will be put under pressure at some point in this tournament," he said at Wednesday's launch in London. "We need to respond, not react."

England surged into a 14-0 lead in the 2022 World Cup final only to be a player down after just 17 minutes when wing Lydia Thompson was sent off for a high tackle on Portia Woodman.

"It is up to us to be prepared for that," said Mitchell, who turns 60 later this month. "We weren't prepared for that in the last World Cup, and that cost us, so that's a big learning for us. We don't want to go there again.

"If sides can put us under pressure, that's going to make us better as well."

Mitchell wants England to develop a more rounded and quicker attack, rather than rely solely on a formidable pack.

"Quite clearly we can go route one and use the strengths of our DNA," he said. "But where we are now and where we want to be at the World Cup, it's important we have multiple options in our attack."

Perennial challengers France will be led by lock Manae Feleu, with younger sister Teani pushing for a Championship debut.

While England and France have been at the forefront an increasingly professional women's game, several of their Six Nations rivals have lagged behind.

But with the European superpowers already qualified for the World Cup, the next-best placed team in the Six Nations will secure a place at the 2025 global showpiece.

Ireland lost all five of their 2023 Championship matches, conceding 192 points and scoring a mere 25.

But with Ireland having won all three of their games in the third division of WXV last year, skipper Edel McMahon was clear on her side's key aim for the Six Nations.

"Qualify for the World Cup, simple as that," she said. "The next best team outside England and France will more than likely qualify, so if we finish third that will hopefully be enough to do it.

"That is what we are desperate to achieve, World Cup qualification. That is so important for us."

