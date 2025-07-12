MOC clears proposals for kayaking, canoeing and cycling

New Delhi: The Mission Olympic Cell (MOC) in its latest meeting has cleared funds for kayaking, canoeing and cycling worth over ₹1 crore while para TT player Bhavina Patel’s proposal to take part in three international events followed by a training camp in Slovenia has also got the go-ahead. Representative image. The canoe sprint team comprising 12 athletes, two coaches and a physio will travel to Milan for training. (AFP)

Four cyclists and two coaches will travel for the 20-day European Circuit Camp next month. The team will also participate in two UCI Class 1 events in Czech Republic — Prague Summer Track (Aug 24-25) and GP Presove Republic (Aug 29-30) in Otmara. The squad will be picked by the federation (CFI), MOC said.

The canoe sprint team comprising 12 athletes, two coaches and a physio will travel to Milan for training in the build-up to the 2026 Asian Games. “The proposal supports the core group of athletes across key focus events — C1 1000m (men), C2 1000m (men), K4 Sprint (men and women). The objectives of the trip include getting the athletes acquainted with the Automated Start System that is currently not available in India. The cost approved for the trip is ₹54,35,200.

The canoe slalom team of six athletes, two coaches and a physiotherapist will hold a month long camp at the Artificial Canoe Slalom Course in China. ₹32,76,600 has been cleared for the purpose. It is to prepare the team for the Asian Canoe Slalom Championship to be held in Xiasi, China (Aug 14-17).

Tokyo Paralympics silver medallist Bhavina Patel will participate in World Para Elite Nakhon Ratchasima in Thailand (July 18-22) and World Para Elite Spokane, USA (Aug 9-13). She will be accompanied by her coach Lalan Doshi and escort Nikul Patel. This will be followed by a training camp in Lasko, Slovenia (Sept 8-17). A sum of ₹15,91,477 has been cleared.

In the MOC meeting held virtually this week, a sum of ₹3,95,19,057 for archery, athletics, squash, shooting, table tennis, wrestling, cycling, kayaking, canoeing, para TT and para badminton were cleared.