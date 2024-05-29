MotoGP Indian Grand Prix to return in March 2025

MotoGP officially announced on Wednesday that the 2024 edition of the Indian Grand Prix will not take place as scheduled in September and will return in March 2025. “The FIM (international motorcycling federation), IRTA (International Road-Racing Teams Association) and Dorna Sports announce that the Indian Grand Prix will not take place in 2024, with MotoGP postponing its return to the country to early 2025 due to operational considerations," a MotoGP statement said. The vendors were roped in to revamp the tracks at Buddh circuit in Greater Noida for the MotoGP held last September(HT)

“Following advice from the Government of Uttar Pradesh as the state continues its long-term commitment to MotoGP️, the sport will return to Buddh International Circuit in March 2025, when weather conditions are expected to be optimal for spectators and riders alike.”

The inaugural edition of the Indian Grand Prix held at Greater Noida’s Buddh International Circuit in September 2023 was shortened by three laps after riders complained of heat and humidity. While many race marshals fainted in the heat, Spain’s current championship leader Jorge Martin almost collapsed after the race due to dehydration.

The Indian GP will likely return as the 2025 season opener in March when the weather will be much cooler in Delhi NCR. It was also announced that the Indian race will be replaced by the inaugural Kazakhstan GP that was postponed in May due to the Central Asian floods. “The inaugural Kazakhstan GP will now take place from September 20 to 22 as the first race on the Asian leg of the 2024 MotoGP calendar," added the statement.

The Indian GP has been in the news of late due to delay by the promoters in fulfilling financial obligations pertaining to the 2023 race. The Uttar Pradesh government recently stepped in with its investment wing – Invest UP – coming on board as partner.

The current season was to have 22 races – it commenced in Qatar on March 10 and is scheduled to end in Valencia on November 17 – but has been shortened by two after Argentina and India were dropped. India was supposed to be the 14th round.

Promoters of Indian GP Fairstreet Sports and Dorna, commercial rights holder of MotoGP, have a seven-year contract for the India race. Only 58,000 spectators attended the main race last year, half the capacity of the BIC.