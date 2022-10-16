‘Naveen has been consistent but we have…’: Haryana Steelers' Meetu backs veteran to derail ‘Naveen Express’ at PKL 9

Haryana Steelers endured their first defeat against Jaipur Pink Panthers and the team is gearing up for another stern challenge in the ongoing edition of the Pro Kabaddi League. The Manpreet Singh-led Haryana will be up against Dabang Delhi, who are yet to beaten in the ongoing edition.

Delhi's successful campaign has been led by raider Naveen Kumar but Haryana are confident to put some brake when both the sides lock horns at Sree Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru on Monday. Sharing his thoughts on the same, Haryana raider Meetu, who secured 16 points in the clash against Jaipur, backed veteran Joginder Narwal to stop 'Naveen Express'.

"Naveen has been a consistent player for Delhi and he has been performing really well this season as well. But we have Joginder Narwal in our corner, who was with Delhi for a long time and he has a lot of experience of playing along with Naveen and other players from Delhi. He will be an asset to our squad in the coming match, and he is guiding us well for the next game," the raider was quoted as saying in an official press release by Steelers.

Meetu also discussed in length about what went wrong against Jaipur, which they lost 31-44. "There were a few areas in which we struggled and we could not play according to the plans laid down by the coach. But we have worked on those shortcomings and now we are confident we are ready for the next game and will give a better performance," Meetu said.

He is confident that Haryana will be the team to stop Delhi's unbeaten run. "Our aim is to end Delhi's streak. We have a good squad and there is a great depth of balance in our team. So, we are confident we will be able to get good results in the match."

