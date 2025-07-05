Neeraj Chopra Classic Live: Throwing order revealed, Neeraj to come up last; India's Sahil Silwal will be up first

Neeraj Chopra Classic Live: The throwing order has been revealed. India's Sahil Silwal will be up first, while Neeraj Chopra will be last.

Neeraj Chopra Classic Live: It's almost time! The throwing order has been revealed for the Neeraj Chopra Classic 2025. India's Sahil Silwal will be up first while Neeraj Chopra will come last at the 12th spot. The event taking place in Bengaluru, India, features some of the biggest names in the world, and the Sree Kanteerava Stadium is set to witness thrilling action unfold. The event is being co-organised by JSW Sports and Olympics gold medallist Neeraj Chopra. The event was originally scheduled to take place in Neeraj's home state of Haryana (in Panchkula). However, it was shifted to Bengaluru at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium, which happens to be the home of Indian Super League (ISL) club Bengaluru FC, which is owned by JSW Sports....Read More

Neeraj, arguably the greatest athlete the country has ever produced, will compete against international athletes for the first time on home soil. The Neeraj Chopra Classic 2025 has been sanctioned by the World Athletics and the Athletics Federation of India.

World Athletics has granted the event 'gold status', meaning it will be counted among the top-tier global track and field competitions. Neeraj Chopra is competing in the event alongside Curtis Thompson (USA), Martin Konecny (Czechia), Julius Yego (Kenya), Cyprian Mrzyglod (Poland), Luiz Mauricio da Silva (Brazil), Rumesh Pathirage (Sri Lanka), Thomas Roehler (Germany), Sachin Yadav (India), Sahil Silwal (India), Rohit Yadav (India), and Yashvir Singh (India).

The event was also slated to feature Grenada's Anderson Peters and Asian Games silver medallist Kishore Jena, but they were ruled out due to injuries. The Paris Olympics champion, Arshad Nadeem, is also not a part of the event. Earlier this year, Neeraj Chopra issued a statement on the Pakistan javelin thrower's participation in the aftermath of the Pahalgam terror attack, which killed 26 tourists.

Neeraj Chopra is the hot favourite to win the competition. He breached the 90m mark for the first time in his career earlier this year at the Doha Diamond League. However, he ended up second to Germany's Julian Weber.

He was last seen in action in the Ostrava Golden Spike on June 24, where he emerged at the top with a best throw of 85.29m. He had also won the Paris Diamond League with an 88.16m throw. Neeraj might be the favourite, but one cannot underestimate Da Silva as he finished third at the Paris Diamond League with a throw of 86.62m. Sachin had also recently won the silver medal at the Asian Athletics Championships in Gumi, South Korea, with a throw of 85.16m.

Germany's Thomas Rohler is a 2016 Olympics champion and one of the all-time greats, with a personal best throw of 93.90m.