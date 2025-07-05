Neeraj Chopra Classic Live: Throwing order revealed, Neeraj to come up last; India's Sahil Silwal will be up first
Neeraj Chopra Classic Live: The throwing order has been revealed. India's Sahil Silwal will be up first, while Neeraj Chopra will be last.
Neeraj Chopra Classic Live: It's almost time! The throwing order has been revealed for the Neeraj Chopra Classic 2025. India's Sahil Silwal will be up first while Neeraj Chopra will come last at the 12th spot. The event taking place in Bengaluru, India, features some of the biggest names in the world, and the Sree Kanteerava Stadium is set to witness thrilling action unfold. The event is being co-organised by JSW Sports and Olympics gold medallist Neeraj Chopra. The event was originally scheduled to take place in Neeraj's home state of Haryana (in Panchkula). However, it was shifted to Bengaluru at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium, which happens to be the home of Indian Super League (ISL) club Bengaluru FC, which is owned by JSW Sports....Read More
Neeraj, arguably the greatest athlete the country has ever produced, will compete against international athletes for the first time on home soil. The Neeraj Chopra Classic 2025 has been sanctioned by the World Athletics and the Athletics Federation of India.
World Athletics has granted the event 'gold status', meaning it will be counted among the top-tier global track and field competitions. Neeraj Chopra is competing in the event alongside Curtis Thompson (USA), Martin Konecny (Czechia), Julius Yego (Kenya), Cyprian Mrzyglod (Poland), Luiz Mauricio da Silva (Brazil), Rumesh Pathirage (Sri Lanka), Thomas Roehler (Germany), Sachin Yadav (India), Sahil Silwal (India), Rohit Yadav (India), and Yashvir Singh (India).
The event was also slated to feature Grenada's Anderson Peters and Asian Games silver medallist Kishore Jena, but they were ruled out due to injuries. The Paris Olympics champion, Arshad Nadeem, is also not a part of the event. Earlier this year, Neeraj Chopra issued a statement on the Pakistan javelin thrower's participation in the aftermath of the Pahalgam terror attack, which killed 26 tourists.
Neeraj Chopra is the hot favourite to win the competition. He breached the 90m mark for the first time in his career earlier this year at the Doha Diamond League. However, he ended up second to Germany's Julian Weber.
He was last seen in action in the Ostrava Golden Spike on June 24, where he emerged at the top with a best throw of 85.29m. He had also won the Paris Diamond League with an 88.16m throw. Neeraj might be the favourite, but one cannot underestimate Da Silva as he finished third at the Paris Diamond League with a throw of 86.62m. Sachin had also recently won the silver medal at the Asian Athletics Championships in Gumi, South Korea, with a throw of 85.16m.
Germany's Thomas Rohler is a 2016 Olympics champion and one of the all-time greats, with a personal best throw of 93.90m.
Neeraj will have to be at the top of his game to come out on top.
Neeraj Chopra Classic Live: The stands are filling up!
Neeraj Chopra Classic Live: The crowd is slowly and steadily starting up to fill up the stadium. There is tremendous anticipating surrounding Neeraj Chopra. It needs to be seen whether the Indian sensation manages to give the crowd something to smile about.
It's everything to play for!
Neeraj Chopra Classic Live: If you want to know about the throwing order for the event, we have you covered.
Here is the full throwing order:
1 Sahil Silwal (India)
2 Rohit Yadav (India)
3 Martin Konecny (Czechia)
4 Thomas Rohler (Germany)
5 Yashvir Singh (India)
6 Julius Yego (Kenya)
7 Sachin Yadav (India)
8 Rumesh Pathirage (Sri Lanka)
9 Cyprian Mrzyglod (Poland)
10 Luiz Mauricio Da Silva (Brazil)
11 Curtis Thompson (USA)
12 Neeraj Chopra (India)
Neeraj Chopra Classic Live: Neeraj Chopra ofcourse is the show stopper. But apart from him, we also have Sachin Yadav, Rohit Yadav, Sahil Silwal, and Yashvir Singh in the mix.
Speaking of Yashvir, he first came into limelight by rewriting Neeraj Chopra’s U-20 Fed Cup meet record in 2021 with a throw of 78.68m.
Neeraj Chopra Classic Live: The Neeraj Chopra Classic 2025 will start at 6:30 PM IST. The event will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network while the live streaming will be available on JioHotstar.
Neeraj Chopra Classic Live: India's high jumper and decathlete Tejaswin Shankar will be a part of the English broadcast. It is a good decision to have him as a part of the commentary team as he knows a thing or two about Neeraj. Richard Newman will accompany him.
In Hindi, the event will be called by Sunil Taneja and Siddhanth Pandey.
Neeraj Chopra Classic Live: Neeraj Chopra is the hot favourite to win this event considering his recent record. He breached the 90m mark for the first time in his career earlier this year at the Doha Diamond League.
He was last seen in action in the Ostrava Golden Spike, where he emerged at the top with a best throw of 85.29m. He had also won the Paris Diamond League with an 88.16m throw.
Neeraj Chopra Classic Live: On the eve of the event, Neeraj Chopra spoke to reporters, saying his aim is to make this event a grand success.
“If I talk about the business side, for me right now the only aim is to make this event a success. That is my focus. That the NC Classic is happening, that in itself is a big thing. Rest of the things don’t matter now. I want to promote the sport,” he said.
Neeraj Chopra Classic Live: There is some heavy cloud cover in Bengaluru, and rain might just play spoilsport. Rain is not predicted. However, cloudy conditions will remain throughout.
The crowd has already started making its way to the stadium to see Neeraj Chopra up close and personal. It's a thrilling day for the javelin throw fans. Neeraj Chopra fans are in for a treat.
Neeraj Chopra Classic Live: There are a total of 12 participants in the Neeraj Chopra Classic 2025. Neeraj Chopra will compete in the event alongside Curtis Thompson (USA), Martin Konecny (Czechia), Julius Yego (Kenya), Cyprian Mrzyglod (Poland), Luiz Mauricio da Silva (Brazil), Rumesh Pathirage (Sri Lanka), Thomas Roehler (Germany), Sachin Yadav (India), Sahil Silwal (India), Rohit Yadav (India), and Yashvir Singh (India).
Neeraj Chopra Classic Live: Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the Neeraj Chopra classic event! 12 participants are set to capture the imagination of a sold out stadium in Bengaluru. Let's see whether Neeraj manages to come out on top or not.