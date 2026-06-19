Neeraj Chopra at Doha Diamond League LIVE Updates: Neeraj begins 2026 season, faces Rumesh Pathirage test

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Neeraj Chopra at Doha Diamond League LIVE Updates: Neeraj Chopra returns to action in Doha.

Neeraj Chopra at Doha Diamond League LIVE Updates: The wait is almost over! Neeraj Chopra is set to begin his 2026 season at the Doha Diamond League in Qatar on Friday. This is going to be his first competition of the 2026 season after he spent the off-season recovering from a back injury in Switzerland. The Tokyo Olympics gold medallist's last competitive appearance came at the World Championships 2025 in Tokyo last September. This is also his fourth straight appearance at the Diamond League's Doha leg. He came first here in 2023 with a throw of 88.67m, and then finished second in 2024 with 88.36m. Last year, he set a national record of 90.23m in Doha, but had to settle for second spot as Julian Weber outplayed him. Pakistan's Arshad Nadeem was initially listed, but has withdrawn from the competition. Sri Lanka's Rumesh Pathirage, the current world leader, will be the main attraction after his sensational 92.62m throw earlier this month in Rome. Neeraj will also be competing against the likes of Anderson Peters, Julius Yego, reigning world champion Keshorn Walcott, Curtis Thompson and Jakub Vadlejch.

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