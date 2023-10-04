Neeraj extends golden run, double delight for Harmilan: Full list of medal winners for India on Day 11 at Asian Games

The Indian contingent continued their rich haul in the ongoing Asian Games in Hangzhou, China, taking the medal tally to 81 (18 gold, 31 silver, and 32 bronze). Day 11 (Wednesday) began with the pair of Jyothi Surekha Vennam and Pravis Ojas Deotale securing gold in the compound archery mixed team event. Then Majnu Rani and Ram Baboo secured a bronze medal in the 35 km mixed race walk event. Neeraj Chopra jumps in celebration with silver medalist compatriot Kishore Kumar Jena during the presentation ceremony of men's javelin throw final at the 19th Asian Games(PTI)

There were also a couple of medals in boxing, while Saurav Ghosal produced another top-notch show as he progressed to the men's squash final. In this article, we take a look at all the medals India secured on Day 11 of the continental showdown.

Lovlina wins silver

Tokyo Olympic medallist Lovlina Borgohain had to be content with silver after enduring a tough loss against China's Li Qian, who is also a two-time Olympic medallist, in the women's 75kg boxing final.

Meanwhile, Parveen Hooda signed-off with a bronze after going down against two-time world champion Lin Yu Ting of Chinese Taipei in the women's 57kg semifinal.

Gold in compound archery

Ojas Deotale and Jyothi Surekha Vennam dropped just one point and defeated South Korea's So Chaewon and Joo Jaehoon 159-158 to win a gold medal in compound mixed team archery event.

Bronze in wrestling and squash

Sunil Kumar secured bronze in 87kg Greco Roman category, defeating Kyrgyzstan's Atabek Azisbekov 2-1 in the bronze medal bout.

The mixed doubles pair of Anahat Singh and Abhay Singh endured a 8-11, 2-11, 9-11 defeat against Malaysia's Aifa Binti, Mohammad Syafiq in the mixed doubles semifinal. However, the outcome ensured the pair a bronze medal in the event.

Neeraj continues his golden run, seven medals in track and field

India's golden boy Neeraj Chopra extended his supremacy by successfully defending his Asiad gold in Hangzhou. The Tokyo Olympic gold medalist also the reigning World Champion added another gold to his name by recording 88.88m as his best throw. Kishore Kumar Jena another Indian in fray finished second behind Neeraj with 87.54m throw.

The men's 4x400m relay team comprising Muhammed Anas Yahiya, Amoj Jacob, Muhammed Ajmal, and Rajesh Ramesh also secured gold, clocking 3:01.58.

Avinash Sable, who had won gold in the men's 3000m steeplechase, clinched silver after finishing behind Birhanu Yemataw of Bahrain in men's 5000m final. Sable clocked 13:21.09 to complete the race, while Yemataw completed it in 13:17.40.

The women's 4x400m relay team comprising Vithya Ramraj, Aishwarya Kailash, Prachi, and Subha Venkatesan also bagged silver. They too lost the gold to Bahrain.

Meanwhile, Harmilan Bains, who had won a silver medal in women's 1500m, added another silver to her and India's tally. She finished second in the women's 800m final. Majnu Rani and Ram Baboo secured a bronze medal in the 35 km mixed race walk event.

