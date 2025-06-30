Search
Neeraj Chopra wants THIS ‘superpower’ from Sachin Tendulkar; reveals ‘heard that Brett Lee was a javelin thrower’

ByHT Sports Desk
Jun 30, 2025 06:48 PM IST

In an interview, Neeraj Chopra spoke about former cricketers Sachin Tendulkar and Brett Lee.

All eyes will be on Neeraj Chopra on July 5, as the Tokyo Olympics gold medallist will be in action at the upcoming inaugural edition of NC Classic. The 27-year-old also recently reclaimed the world No. 1 spot in the World Rankings, and will be looking to impress in front of his home crowd.

Speaking to Robin Uthappa on Star Sports, Neeraj was recently asked an interesting question, and he had a not-so surprising answer to it.

Neeraj Chopra on Sachin Tendulkar and Brett Lee

The former cricketer asked him to name a cricketer, whose superpower he would love to borrow for a perfect javelin throw attempt. Neeraj straightaway picked Sachin Tendulkar and also explained his decision.

“Sachin Tendulkar. He represented our country so well for so many years and made so many records for us. The way he faced challenges from many great bowlers and still performed exceptionally — I would want that superpower and try to do the same. It would help me handle challenges that come my way with a calm mindset. I do try, but I wish I improved more,” he said.

He also revealed that Brett Lee was a javelin thrower in the past. He said, “I have heard that Brett Lee was a javelin thrower. I think he could throw the javelin well, especially when he was in his peak years. I would like to try javelin with Jasprit Bumrah too, and hope he teaches me some bowling skills. While bowling and javelin are both throws, they are very different. I would like to learn from Bumrah.”

Neeraj has been in good form this season, and also breached the 90m mark in one occassion. He also recently won the Paris Diamond League, with an opening throw of 88.16m. Meanwhile, he got his third win of the season, with a throw of 88.16m at the Ostrava Golden Spike event.

Stay updated with the latest sports news, including latest headlines and updates from the Olympics 2024, where Indian athletes will compete for glory in Paris. Catch all the action from tennis Grand Slam tournaments, follow your favourite football teams and players with the latest match results, and get the latest on international hockey tournaments and series.
