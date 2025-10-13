Neeraj Chopra's ex-coach predicts ‘another Olympic medal’, sends 95m warning to Sachin Yadav

Neeraj Chopra had a disappointing outing at the World Athletics C'ships in Tokyo last month, finishing eighth in the men's javelin throw final. Neeraj failed to find any consistency during the final and managed to register a best throw of 84.03m. The Tokyo 2020 gold medallist failed to find his momentum and failed to cross the 85m mark in his attempts. He was also eliminated in the pentultimate round. Meanwhile, India found another hero in Sachin Yadav, who finished in fourth place. Indian javelin throwers Neeraj Chopra, left, and Sachin Yadav during a press conference.(PTI)

Speaking to Sportstar, Neeraj's former coach Klaus Bartonietz, who guided Keshorn Walcott to glory in the final, had special praise for Sachin, who was 40 centimetres short of a podium finish.

"I wouldn’t have been surprised if Sachin had won a medal. Half a metre more and he would have been on the podium. He was already over 86 metres and at that distance, 40 centimetres is nothing," he said.

"He’s very tall. That’s a great benefit, but he’s also technically very sound. These guys are all strong, but it’s not about how much you can lift or sprint. Sachin’s best points are that he’s both powerful and technically good. He has a very stable front leg and great coordination."

The German also had a warning for Sachin. "Do I think he can throw 90 metres? Of course he can. It’s very possible," he said.

"I don’t even think 95 metres is impossible for Sachin. But you need to be realistic. Neeraj threw 86m in 2016 and it took him nearly nine years to get to 90 in competition. Neeraj started young. He was 18 when he threw 86m. Sachin is around 24 or 25. And the road to 95m is very stony. It takes a lot out of you. (Johannes) Vetter threw 97m and paid the price with his body. That number can play with your head too," he added.

Predicting another Olympic medal for Neeraj, he stated, "He has the capacity to win another Olympic medal. Jan Zelezny did it three times, so he knows what it takes mentally. Neeraj’s still young, 27 or 28. He aims high but isn’t overconfident — that’s important. He’s dealt with injury before, and he’s thrown 90 metres. He also has a very good physiotherapist in Ishan Marwaha, who’s worked with him for years. That helps. I think he’ll be in contention again."