New York Knicks set to acquire Kevin Durant? Insider reacts to blockbuster trade rumour

Kevin Durant is currently one of the most sought-after players in the market. The Phoenix Suns forward has already been linked with a potential move to the San Antonio Spurs, with reports suggesting mutual interest. However, the latest developments point to the New York Knicks emerging as frontrunners in a blockbuster trade. But how accurate are the reports? Kevin Durant #35 of the Phoenix Suns reacts against the Minnesota Timberwolves in the first quarter at Target Center on March 28, 2025 in Minneapolis(Getty Images via AFP)

The Knicks have shown hopes of revival after their run to the Eastern Conference Finals, which could entice the two-time NBA Finals MVP to agree to the trade. Moreover, there is a school of thought that the dismissal of head coach Tom Thibodeau could be a step in the direction towards the Durant move.

However, in a report in Athlon Sports, a reliable source, Ian Begley, made an honest admission about the potential blockbuster transfer. He said that he does not want the fans to get too excited over the idea, implying that it might not be certain.

"My intel all along has been, it's very unlikely to happen," Begley stated. "So, if I'm guessing today, I would guess that that does not come to fruition."

Begley continued with the following statement on ESPN New York. "Did they check in at the deadline? I'm not questioning that report. I think at the end of the day, getting something to the finish line, I would be very surprised if he ended up here in New York for many different reasons.

So if I'm a Knicks fan and I'm wondering where are they going to go, are they going to trade for Giannis [Antetokounmpo] or trade for KD, ... I would not put a ton of stock in anything you see on Durant and the Knicks at this point.

I think it would take a big change over there for them to be super aggressive and trying to get to the finish line on a Durant deal."

While the Knicks have been the sort of team that loves hunting for big fish, the Durant move is unlikely to pan out this time.