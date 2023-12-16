‘Night, night’, Jake Paul secures early win over Andre August with brutal KO in first round

Jake Paul a.k.a The Problem Child added another win to his professional boxing record on Friday. The 26-year-old YouTuber redeemed himself as he defeated Andre August, 35, by a brutal uppercut in the first round. Jake returned to the ring third time this year after suffering the only defeat of his career in a split decision to Tommy Fury earlier this year. This marks Jake's eighth win in total and fifth by knockout. The duo headlined the Paul vs. August: MVP Most Valuable Prospects IV on December 15 in Orlando, Florida. Jake Paul knocks out Andre August(Instagram/ Jake Paul)

Jake Paul vs. Andre August

As the bout started, Jake delivered several body shots at Andre, who hit him in the head with an overhand right hook. In response, Jake landed an explosive right uppercut on Andre, knocking him out in the first round itself. As Andre fell, referee Christopher Young called out the fight, declaring Jake as the winner. A triumphant Jake made a “swoosh” motion at the cameras, indicating that his mission was accomplished.

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

Prior to the fight, Jake had promised his fans that he would secure a first-round victory. “I manifested this. I said I need to bring the old Problem Child back. I've been too nice to these people letting them go into the later rounds. I set up my shot and he went night night,” Jake said. He continued, “Everyone who has something to say about me. 'Oh, he can't do this. He can't sell. He's not big. What is he doing fighting this guy, fighting that guy'. Shut the f**k up.”

“I don't know what I proved tonight. I'm just going to do me. This is all part of the process, the next step to world champion,” Jake said, adding, “Clearly these guys can't hang with me. He didn't even last two minutes and he's been doing this his entire life. What's next? It's going to be even bigger.”

Jake Paul mocks Andre August, says ‘night, night’

After securing an early win against his opponent, Jake shared a video featuring the final moments of the fight on his Instagram handle. He captioned the post, “Night, night,” mocking Andre. Fans flooded the comment section with congratulatory messages for Jake. One Instagram user commented, “yall haters can say it’s rigged but yall said to fight a real boxer so yall need to shut yall mouth cause he dropped him.”

One more fan wrote, “Jake could knock y’all out and ya would still say it’s rigged.” Another user said, “I love to see people hating him from behind their little phone screens when he's out there making a life for himself, succeeding and making millions.”