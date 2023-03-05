'Okay with people taking my game for granted', says Giannis Antetokounmpo

Giannis Antetokounmpo, the Milwaukee Bucks' star player, is not worried about people taking his game for granted. Despite his incredible talents, he understands that the same thing has happened to other basketball legends like LeBron James, Kevin Durant, and Stephen Curry. Antetokounmpo believes that people tend to overlook the greatness of these players until they retire, and they are no longer in the game.

In a recent interview, Antetokounmpo revealed that he's not concerned about fan appreciation and perception. He just wants to play basketball and bring another championship to the Bucks. "I can't control what other people think," he said. "If they take it for granted, I can't control that. I don't take it for granted."

Antetokounmpo takes pride in giving his all every time he steps on the court, whether it's a preseason game or an NBA Finals matchup. He believes that as long as he continues to do his best and not take his talents for granted, he's okay with people doing so. "When I go out there, I try to give everything that I have. If I keep on giving everything I have, and I know I don't take it for granted, I'm okay with that," he concluded.

Despite his nonchalant attitude, Antetokounmpo's greatness on the basketball court cannot be denied. He has already achieved two MVP awards, a Finals MVP crown, and an NBA title, securing his place in basketball history. However, Antetokounmpo is not resting on his laurels and continues to work hard to improve his game.