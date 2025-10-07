Search
Tue, Oct 07, 2025
Oklahoma to add padding to brick wall around field after injury to receiver Keontez Lewis

AP |
Published on: Oct 07, 2025 11:54 pm IST

NORMAN, Okla. — Oklahoma plans to add padding to the brick wall around Owen Field that receiver Keontez Lewis ran headfirst into over the weekend.

Most of the wall that surrounds nearly the entire field is not padded, and it is relatively close to the boundaries. Oklahoma coach Brent Venables said the specifics aren’t clear yet.

“I don’t know exactly when or how much and all of that,” Venables said Tuesday. "But I think they’re going to put some padding around that brick area where we’re vulnerable. ... That's what I was told.”

Lewis was injured during Oklahoma's 44-0 win over Kent State on Saturday. In the first quarter, a pass by Michael Hawkins Jr. was a bit overthrown, and Lewis’ momentum took him into an unpadded section of the wall beyond the back of the end zone. He was briefly motionless and was carted off after being attended to for about 10 minutes.

What seemed scary turned out to be a relatively minor incident. Venables said on his Monday radio show that Lewis is doing well.

“I was terrified, because it didn’t look good at all," Venables said. "Really fortunate, all things considered — very fortunate. He’s in great spirits and feeling much better. Remarkably, really not even a scratch.”

Lewis has 17 catches for 210 yards and two touchdowns this season.

