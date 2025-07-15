Olympic legend Usain Bolt to visit India in September. Check full details

Football icons like Harry Maguire, Diogo Dalot and Andre Onana of Manchester United recently visited Mumbai, India and the country is all set to be graced by another icon, an Olympic legend. 'World’s fastest man’ Usain Bolt has now decided to visit Delhi and Mumbai in September. The Jamaican legend will visit both cities as part of ‘Dream Icons,’ an initiative launched by DreamSetGo, a country-based premium bespoke sports experiences and travel platform. Olympic legend Usain Bolt set to tour India in September. Check out full details here. (REUTERS)

The eight-time Olympic gold medalist will participate in a multi-city tour across Mumbai and Delhi, which will feature high-profile engagements, including intimate fan experiences and a travel platform. He will be the first guest under the banner, with further international icons following in upcoming events.

One of the centrepieces of the challenge will be ‘Dream Dash’, a competition held for the students culminating in a final showdown in front of Bolt. This competition will provide a platform for young athletes to showcase their talents in front of the “fastest man in the world.”

Usain Bolt shared his excitement ahead of the visit, saying, “I’m excited to return to India. The energy, the people and the passion for sports here is truly unmatched. I have a lot of fans in India and am really looking forward to my visit there later this year.”

With the Olympics nearing in 2036, India is preparing by hosting icons like Bolt, whose legacy was forged on the Olympic track. This is more than just a fan moment. It’s a powerful symbol of India’s growing stature on the global sporting stage and a source of inspiration for a new generation of athletes chasing their own Olympic dreams.

The release shared by the company says India’s sports tourism market, valued at USD 10.87 billion in 2023, is projected to grow to USD 68.7 billion by 2035.

In just the first half of 2024, over 15 million Indians travelled abroad, many planning holidays around major global sporting events.